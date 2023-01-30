Bomber Cookies haven't done exceptionally well in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta, with even the Legendary Sea Fairy Cookie's pick rate falling considerably in the past year. While they continue to have strong DPSs, poor survivability and one-dimensional skills contribute to their falling popularity.

Pinecone Cookie, the last Cookie to be released in 2022, addresses those specific issues with a twist, as the first Bomber Cookie who plays in the Front line and can be used as a Tank. Read on to find out if he will be the character that brings Bomber Cookies's prominence back in the day.

Should you build Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (January 2023)

First, let's go over the various sub stats of a maxed-out Pinecone Cookie (Cookie Level and "Pinecone Bomb" skill both at Lv. 70, no toppings):

HP: 157,387

ATK: 56,963

DEF: 67,235

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 232,621

The numbers for his Pinecone Bomb skill in Cookie Run: Kingdom are also attached below:

Bomb Explosion DMG: 135.0% +

Stun 1.5 sec

Bomb Area DMG: 225.0%

Bomb Area DMG ignoring DMG Resist: 25.0%

Bomb Explosion & Stun for targets with Frost: 0.3 sec

Additional DMG to targets immune to Stun: 225.0%

Tree Golem: heals self for 50.0% of ATK once, increases Max HP by 200.0% during the ride

As mentioned earlier, the reason behind the poor pick rate of Bomber Cookies is their poor survivability and one-dimensional skills. Pinecone works on these issues with impressive max HP and his one-stop shop "Pinecone Bomb" skill.

With a max HP closing in on that of Defense Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom like Financier and Wildberry, survivability is not an issue for Pinecone. Additionally, this max HP is boosted further when the Cookie is atop his Tree Golem.

He also adds to the team's survivability as he heals two allies with the highest ATK with every skill cast.

Pinecone Cookie also brings the versatility that the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta heavily demands. The bomber hurls Pinecone Bombs at the enemy with the highest ATK, dealing DMG and also stunning them. These also deal AoE damage to other enemies in the vicinity.

Pinecone Cookie pairs exceptionally well with the new Sherbet and the Legendary Frost Queen, as both now have the new Frost Debuff. Pinecone stuns enemies with that debuff for an extra second and also damages enemies immune to stun.

Simply put, Pinecone can tank, Charge Cookie, DPS, and secondary healer all in one.

Pinecone Cookie, particularly when paired with a Sherbet Cookie-based team, is an investment that will pay for itself in added, offensive, and defensive value. Even though newer Charge Cookies like Milky Way are popular, Pinecone is set to become one of the most used Front Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom in the long term.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

