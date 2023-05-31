Is Pitaya Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom worth the hype?

Continuing a rather unusual spree of Front Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, the developers released the first "Dragon" character in the last update, the heavily hyped Pitaya Dragon. A Charge Cookie, they were rumored to have one of the most sophisticated skills in the game and were discussed as being on par with Legendary rarity characters.

Read on to find out how well those initial expectations have translated into the in-game performance from Pitaya Dragon and if they are worth your Star Jellies and Skill Powders.

Pitaya Dragon in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Let's go over the numbers of a maxed-out Pitaya Dragon in Cookie Run: Kingdom, starting with their relevant sub stats: (Lv. 75 Cookie and Skill Lvl., full Searing Raspberry topping, 1 Star Promotion)

HP: 293,208

ATK: 96,498

DEF: 107,571

CRIT%: 14.89%

Overall Power: 439,692

Their "Draconic Bladestorm" ability is also outlined below:

Draconic Blade Energy DMG: 225.9% per hit

Target's Healing: -35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Flaming Breath DMG: 110.5% every 0.4 sec for 2 sec; ignores 10.0% of target's DMG Resist

Target's ATK: -18.7% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Pitaya Fury: skill enhancement upon 2 stacks

Enhanced Flaming Breath DMG: 195.6% every 0.25 sec for 2 sec; ignores 40.0% of target's DMG Resist

Fire-type DMG: +15.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

CRIT%: +10.0% for 3 sec; stacks up to x1

DMG Resist Increase from Toppings: +3.0% per 1.0% of increased ATK; up to 35.0% DMG Resist

DMG from other Dragon Cookies: -30.0%

The numbers definitely present the picture of someone on par with Legendary rarity Cookies. Thankfully, these numbers also translate into some stellar in-game performances, which has been a problem with some recently released characters.

PvE performance is solid overall, with insane DMG numbers and decent support for allies, making for a good tank that you can use in various Cookie Run: Kingdom situations.

Performance in Guild Battle is acceptable, and given that Pitaya is a better investment overall than favorites like Squid Ink and Cream Puff, newer players who want to up their game on this side of Cookie Run: Kingdom can surely go ahead with Pitaya if they have a team in mind for the Dragon.

The Cookie Run: Kingdom Arena is really where Pitaya gets the platform to shine, where his fire-type DMG allows players to use him as a DPS alongside someone like Moonlight to light up the enemy, no matter who they are facing. A full "Fire" DMG team with Capsaicin, Mala Sauce, and Pitaya is also an interesting aggressive comp with a rising place in the current meta.

All things considered, Pitaya is not an investment any Cookie Run: Kingdom fan will grow to regret, given the wide variety of use cases the Cookie presents, even in the event of future meta changes. Although they didn't get the Legendary tag, they provide the same reliability that one would associate with a Sea Fairy or Black Pearl back in the day.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinion.

