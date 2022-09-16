"Wow.. is this a record?": Fans react after 39daph gets banned from Twitch for 30 minutes

Sentinels streamer Daphne "39daph" was served an unexplained Twitch ban today, sending fans into a frenzy. Although the ban was lifted shortly afterward, the streaming community appeared clueless as to why the streamer was suspended in the first place.

According to the StreamerBans Twitter handle, the streamer was suspended for about 33 minutes before Twitch decided to unban her. This hinted towards an erroneous ban in many people's opinions. The swift resolution to the suspension had many Twitteratis talking, with MetzMan suggesting that the time it took for Twitch to unban her might even be a world record.

Fans take to Twitter to deduce why 39daph got banned from Twitch

Daphne's goofy humor often attracts a lot of regular viewers and she's often courted controversies before. However, this was the first time that she had been banned by Twitch and that too, for a measly 33 minutes.

The hammer fell when she was apparently streaming Fallout 4 and without any explanation at hand, fans and other interested parties flocked to social media to try to understand the reason behind it.

BigFatBabyLegs @BigFatBabyLegs @StreamerBans @39daph all jokes aside what happened though???? i cant find a youtube clip of it. @StreamerBans @39daph all jokes aside what happened though???? i cant find a youtube clip of it.

While many asked for a reason, a substantial number of people joked about it and gave outrageous answers. Multiple users resorted to expressing their feelings with memes and GIFs. One Twitter user joked that Blackpink had finally gotten their revenge on 39daph for dissing them, saying, "Blackpink finally got her":

multipl @multiplegamer9 @StreamerBans @39daph crazy how many murders she did on stream before they got her @StreamerBans @39daph crazy how many murders she did on stream before they got her

When news reached that she had been unbanned after just 33 minutes, fans speculated whether it was a false flag and exclaimed how quickly Twitch reverses unfair bans for bigger streamers. One fan called described the event as a "30 minute break":

Inferno @ohboywew @StreamerBans @39daph should banned her for 6 more mins, cuz 39 @StreamerBans @39daph should banned her for 6 more mins, cuz 39

Considering she has been unbanned, fans can expect her to stream during her regular hours on Twitch.

A brief insight into 39daph's beginnings

Daphne is a popular Canadian YouTuber and Twitch streamer born on September 3, 1998. She is of Chinese descent and has an older sister. She lived her first few years in China, before moving to North America with her father sometime in elementary school.

39daph started streaming in 2017 and mainly focused on making art. She subsequently became popular by creating custom emotes for other streamers. She also streams a variety of video games ranging from Minecraft to smaller titles.

With over a million followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform, she has become a staple in the streaming community. Furthermore, 39daph joined the esporting organization Sentinels in August 2021 as a variety content creator.

The streamer is also known for her edgy content and has been in trouble in the past for a couple of reasons. In 2020, she had a phase where her comments about a famous K-Pop group had a lot of people angrily reacting against her on the internet.

