"WTF America": Valkyrae, Markiplier, Jacksepticeye and more influencers condemn US Capitol violence 

As the world struggles to come to terms with the disturbing scenes unfolding at the US Capitol building, prominent influencers such as Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin and more have taken to Twitter to condemn the violence.
On the 6th of January, 2020, pro-Trump supporters shocked the world when they stormed the entrance of the US Capitol building to protest the results of the 2020 Election.
From instigating violence to wreaking havoc on the streets, the world watched on in horror as unprecedented scenes of chaos unfolded before them.
With the situation dangerously teetering on the edge of catastrophe, prominent social media influencers, YouTubers and TikTok stars took to Twitter to spread awareness, support and condemn the present situation.
Gamers, streamers and TikTok stars unite to pledge unity against the Capitol violence
While two of the biggest Twitch streamers such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker shared their thoughts on the US Capitol violence on their livestream, several other personalities took to Twitter to encourage solidarity.
Jacksepticeye was one of the first to express shock over what is currently happening in the US Capitol building. He lauded all those who face an uphill battle everyday of their lives:
Markiplier, on the other hand, was straightforward in his disdain for the shambolic state of the country:
Personalities such as Valkyrae, Tana Mongeau, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio also addressed the severity of the situation via their Twitter handles.
The passiveness of the US Capitol police force and the general safety of the people was a common concern, which was reiterated through their responses online:
The likes of James Charles, Ethan Dolan and Larray took a more radical approach by criticizing Donald Trump for instigating the US Capitol violence. They even called for him to be impeached or jailed:
As dissent continues to mount online, influencers and online celebrities seem to be leading the charge in putting their platform to good use by speaking out against the US Capitol violence.Published 07 Jan 2021, 12:06 IST