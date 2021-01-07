"WTF America": Valkyrae, Markiplier, Jacksepticeye and more influencers condemn US Capitol violence 

As the world struggles to come to terms with the disturbing scenes unfolding at the US Capitol building, prominent influencers such as Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, Sean "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin and more have taken to Twitter to condemn the violence.

On the 6th of January, 2020, pro-Trump supporters shocked the world when they stormed the entrance of the US Capitol building to protest the results of the 2020 Election.

From instigating violence to wreaking havoc on the streets, the world watched on in horror as unprecedented scenes of chaos unfolded before them.

With the situation dangerously teetering on the edge of catastrophe, prominent social media influencers, YouTubers and TikTok stars took to Twitter to spread awareness, support and condemn the present situation.

Gamers, streamers and TikTok stars unite to pledge unity against the Capitol violence

While two of the biggest Twitch streamers such as Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker shared their thoughts on the US Capitol violence on their livestream, several other personalities took to Twitter to encourage solidarity.

Jacksepticeye was one of the first to express shock over what is currently happening in the US Capitol building. He lauded all those who face an uphill battle everyday of their lives:

Advertisement

I feel so sorry to anyone living in the states that really want to try make the world a better place, who fight so hard every day and still facing this massive wall and uphill battle. Your courage to keep pushing through the noise for positive change is incredibly inspiring. — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) January 7, 2021

Markiplier, on the other hand, was straightforward in his disdain for the shambolic state of the country:

Pissed off doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now. Just a complete fucking disgrace from top to bottom. — Mark (@markiplier) January 6, 2021

Personalities such as Valkyrae, Tana Mongeau, Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio also addressed the severity of the situation via their Twitter handles.

The passiveness of the US Capitol police force and the general safety of the people was a common concern, which was reiterated through their responses online:

I've been sitting here trying to figure out how to best describe my thoughts of what's been going on right now. The passiveness of the police, the irony of signs/flags, the ignorance and privilege of these people..



Disgusted, Embarrassed, Baffled.. yet not surprised. — (^-^)/ (@Valkyrae) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Something just doesn’t sit right with me seeing the capitol steps during BLM protests with armed guards everywhere and then the second this shit happens WHERE ARE THEY WHAT THE FUCK??????? — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 7, 2021

today has been a difficult day for our country my heart is with everyone and im just hoping everyone can stay safe and out of any harm — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 6, 2021

we need unity more than ever — addison (@whoisaddison) January 7, 2021

The likes of James Charles, Ethan Dolan and Larray took a more radical approach by criticizing Donald Trump for instigating the US Capitol violence. They even called for him to be impeached or jailed:

Advertisement

put him in jail — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 6, 2021

Trump just called white supremacist terrorists special..!? Jail and impeachment now — Ethan Dolan (@EthanDolan) January 6, 2021

yeah, fuck trump & everyone who supports him. — larri (@larrayxo) January 6, 2021

As dissent continues to mount online, influencers and online celebrities seem to be leading the charge in putting their platform to good use by speaking out against the US Capitol violence.