Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension materials leak

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Aug 27, 2024 10:08 GMT
This article lists the ascension and skill level-up materials for upcoming character Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)
This article lists the ascension and skill level-up materials for the upcoming character Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

The Shorekeeper is a new 5-Star Resonator who will be released in version 1.3 of Wuthering Waves. Her official drip marketing post garnered a lot of hype, and fans have been looking forward to pulling for this new character once the update goes live. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether her banner will be released in the first or second half, it is most likely possible that she will be available to pull in Phase I, since she is the only 5-Star character in version 1.3.

This article will take a look at the latest leaks regarding the Shorekeeper, including her ascension and Forte skills level-up materials.

Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension and talent upgrade materials

also-read-trending Trending

The latest leaks have disclosed the various in-game materials the Shorekeeper will need for ascension and for leveling up her skills.

Ascension Materials for the Shorekeeper

  • LF Whisperin Core x4
  • MF Whisperin Core x12
  • HF Whisperin Core x12
  • FF Whisperin Core x4
  • Topologica Singularity x46
  • Unnamed Resonator Ascension Material x60
  • 170000 Shell Credits

Forte Skills Level-Up Materials for the Shorekeeper

  • LF Whisperin Core x25
  • MF Whisperin Core x28
  • HF Whisperin Core x40
  • FF Whisperin Core x57
  • Lento Helix x25
  • Adagio Helix x28
  • Andante Helix x55
  • Presto Helix x67
  • Sentinel's Dagger x26
  • 2030000 Shell Credits

Where to find Shorekeeper's ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves

Topologica Singularity

Topologica Singularity is a new Resonator asvension material, obtained from fighting the Fallacy of No Return enemy. This new enemy is not available in the game yet, and players will be able to encounter it only after Wuthering Waves version 1.3 is released.

Sentinel's Dagger

You can obtain the Sentinel&#039;s Dagger drop material from Sentinel Ju&eacute; (Image via Kuro Games)
You can obtain the Sentinel's Dagger drop material from Sentinel Jué (Image via Kuro Games)

This is a skill upgrade material dropped by Sentinel Jué in Mt.Firmament. Sentinel Jué is a weekly boss, and you will need 26 of the Sentinel's Dagger drops for the Shorekeeper's skill upgrades.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

LF/HF/MF/FF Whisperin Cores can be obtained in many ways (Image via Kuro Games)
LF/HF/MF/FF Whisperin Cores can be obtained in many ways (Image via Kuro Games)

You will need LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores for both Shorekeeper's ascension, and skill upgrades. You can collect these Whisperin Cores from battling the following enemies:

  • Stonewall Bracer
  • Rocksteady Guardian
  • Chasm Guardian
  • Flautist
  • Tambourinist
  • Electro Predator
  • Aero Predator
  • Glacio Predator
  • Autopuppet Scout
  • Chaserazor
  • Fission Junrock
  • Vanguard Junrock
  • Havoc Prism
  • Spectro Prism
  • Fusion Prism
  • Glacio Prism
  • Snip Snap
  • Tick Tack
  • Whiff Whaff
  • Zig Zag
  • Clang Bang
  • Fusion Warrior
  • Havoc Warrior
  • Traffic Illuminator
  • Lumiscale Construct

Additionally, you can also obtain LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores via Forgery Challenges, the Item Exchange Store, the Weapon Shop, and Synthesis.

Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helix

The Forgery Challenge at Misty Forest provides these drops (Image via Kuro Games)
The Forgery Challenge at Misty Forest provides these drops (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain the Lento/Adagio/Andante and Presto Helix in the following ways:

  • Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest
  • Weapon Shop
  • Jinzhou Souvenir Shop
  • Synthesis

Also read the following Wuthering Waves articles:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी