Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension materials leak

The Shorekeeper is a new 5-Star Resonator who will be released in version 1.3 of Wuthering Waves. Her official drip marketing post garnered a lot of hype, and fans have been looking forward to pulling for this new character once the update goes live. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether her banner will be released in the first or second half, it is most likely possible that she will be available to pull in Phase I, since she is the only 5-Star character in version 1.3.

This article will take a look at the latest leaks regarding the Shorekeeper, including her ascension and Forte skills level-up materials.

Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension and talent upgrade materials

The latest leaks have disclosed the various in-game materials the Shorekeeper will need for ascension and for leveling up her skills.

Ascension Materials for the Shorekeeper

LF Whisperin Core x4

MF Whisperin Core x12

HF Whisperin Core x12

FF Whisperin Core x4

Topologica Singularity x46

Unnamed Resonator Ascension Material x60

170000 Shell Credits

Forte Skills Level-Up Materials for the Shorekeeper

LF Whisperin Core x25

MF Whisperin Core x28

HF Whisperin Core x40

FF Whisperin Core x57

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Sentinel's Dagger x26

2030000 Shell Credits

Where to find Shorekeeper's ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves

Topologica Singularity

Topologica Singularity is a new Resonator asvension material, obtained from fighting the Fallacy of No Return enemy. This new enemy is not available in the game yet, and players will be able to encounter it only after Wuthering Waves version 1.3 is released.

Sentinel's Dagger

You can obtain the Sentinel's Dagger drop material from Sentinel Jué (Image via Kuro Games)

This is a skill upgrade material dropped by Sentinel Jué in Mt.Firmament. Sentinel Jué is a weekly boss, and you will need 26 of the Sentinel's Dagger drops for the Shorekeeper's skill upgrades.

LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core

LF/HF/MF/FF Whisperin Cores can be obtained in many ways (Image via Kuro Games)

You will need LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores for both Shorekeeper's ascension, and skill upgrades. You can collect these Whisperin Cores from battling the following enemies:

Stonewall Bracer

Rocksteady Guardian

Chasm Guardian

Flautist

Tambourinist

Electro Predator

Aero Predator

Glacio Predator

Autopuppet Scout

Chaserazor

Fission Junrock

Vanguard Junrock

Havoc Prism

Spectro Prism

Fusion Prism

Glacio Prism

Snip Snap

Tick Tack

Whiff Whaff

Zig Zag

Clang Bang

Fusion Warrior

Havoc Warrior

Traffic Illuminator

Lumiscale Construct

Additionally, you can also obtain LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores via Forgery Challenges, the Item Exchange Store, the Weapon Shop, and Synthesis.

Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helix

The Forgery Challenge at Misty Forest provides these drops (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain the Lento/Adagio/Andante and Presto Helix in the following ways:

Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest

Weapon Shop

Jinzhou Souvenir Shop

Synthesis

