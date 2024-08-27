Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension materials leak

The Shorekeeper is a new 5-Star Resonator who will be released in version 1.3 of Wuthering Waves. Her official drip marketing post garnered a lot of hype, and fans have been looking forward to pulling for this new character once the update goes live. Although it hasn't been confirmed whether her banner will be released in the first or second half, it is most likely possible that she will be available to pull in Phase I, since she is the only 5-Star character in version 1.3.
This article will take a look at the latest leaks regarding the Shorekeeper, including her ascension and Forte skills level-up materials.
Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper ascension and talent upgrade materials
The latest leaks have disclosed the various in-game materials the Shorekeeper will need for ascension and for leveling up her skills.
Ascension Materials for the Shorekeeper
- LF Whisperin Core x4
- MF Whisperin Core x12
- HF Whisperin Core x12
- FF Whisperin Core x4
- Topologica Singularity x46
- Unnamed Resonator Ascension Material x60
- 170000 Shell Credits
Forte Skills Level-Up Materials for the Shorekeeper
- LF Whisperin Core x25
- MF Whisperin Core x28
- HF Whisperin Core x40
- FF Whisperin Core x57
- Lento Helix x25
- Adagio Helix x28
- Andante Helix x55
- Presto Helix x67
- Sentinel's Dagger x26
- 2030000 Shell Credits
Where to find Shorekeeper's ascension and skill level-up materials in Wuthering Waves
Topologica Singularity
Topologica Singularity is a new Resonator asvension material, obtained from fighting the Fallacy of No Return enemy. This new enemy is not available in the game yet, and players will be able to encounter it only after Wuthering Waves version 1.3 is released.
Sentinel's Dagger
This is a skill upgrade material dropped by Sentinel Jué in Mt.Firmament. Sentinel Jué is a weekly boss, and you will need 26 of the Sentinel's Dagger drops for the Shorekeeper's skill upgrades.
LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Core
You will need LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores for both Shorekeeper's ascension, and skill upgrades. You can collect these Whisperin Cores from battling the following enemies:
- Stonewall Bracer
- Rocksteady Guardian
- Chasm Guardian
- Flautist
- Tambourinist
- Electro Predator
- Aero Predator
- Glacio Predator
- Autopuppet Scout
- Chaserazor
- Fission Junrock
- Vanguard Junrock
- Havoc Prism
- Spectro Prism
- Fusion Prism
- Glacio Prism
- Snip Snap
- Tick Tack
- Whiff Whaff
- Zig Zag
- Clang Bang
- Fusion Warrior
- Havoc Warrior
- Traffic Illuminator
- Lumiscale Construct
Additionally, you can also obtain LF/MF/HF/FF Whisperin Cores via Forgery Challenges, the Item Exchange Store, the Weapon Shop, and Synthesis.
Lento/Adagio/Andante/Presto Helix
You can obtain the Lento/Adagio/Andante and Presto Helix in the following ways:
- Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest
- Weapon Shop
- Jinzhou Souvenir Shop
- Synthesis
