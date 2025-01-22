Wuthering Waves 2.0 Jinhsi release date and banner 4-stars

Jinhsi will receive her first rerun banner during the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update. Her event Convene will go live on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and will be available until February 12, 2025, at 11:59 pm (server time). Kuro Games has also revealed all the 4-star characters who will be featured on the event banner during the second half of version 2.0. In addition, Jinhsi's signature weapon will be on rate up for a limited time.

This article will cover Jinhsi's banner release date and timings, and list all the featured 4-star characters and weapons in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Jinshi banner release date and time

As mentioned, Jinhsi's banner will be released on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time). The exact release timings on each server will vary according to time zone. Her banner will arrive on the Asian and SEA servers first, then on the European server, and later on the American server.

Countdown until Jinhsi's rerun banner on the Asian and SEA servers

Jinhsi's banner will be released on the Asian and SEA servers on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).

Countdown until Jinhsi's rerun banner on the European server

Jinhsi's banner will be available on the European server on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+1).

Countdown until Jinhsi's rerun banner on the American server

Jinhsi's rerun banner will arrive last on the American server on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5).

The second half banners will be available until February 12, 2025, at 11:59 (server time).

Jinshi banner 4-star characters and weapons

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Jinhsi's banner during the second half of version 2.0:

Youhu (Glacio - Gauntlets)

(Glacio - Gauntlets) Danjin (Havoc - Sword)

(Havoc - Sword) Yuanwu (Electro - Gauntlets)

Danjin and Youhu are good 4-star units and getting them won't be a loss.

Listed below are the weapons that will receive a drop rate boost on the weapon banner:

Ages of Harvest (5-star Broadblade)

(5-star Broadblade) Tragicomedy (5-star Gauntlets)

(5-star Gauntlets) Celestial Spiral (4-star Gauntlets)

(4-star Gauntlets) Variation (4-star Rectifier)

(4-star Rectifier) Dauntless Evernight (4-star Broadblade)

Jinhsi and Roccia's signature weapons will be on rate up during Phase II. Luckily, the 5-star weapon is guaranteed to be a limited item so Rovers can try their luck on the banners.

