Wuthering Waves 2.0 second-half banner and event schedule

Kuro Games has officially announced the complete event and banner schedule for the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.0. Phase II will feature two new character banners and several new events, such as the Lollo Campaign and Companion Invitation. Needless to say, Rovers can expect a ton of rewards, including Astrites and Sanhua's new outfit.
This article covers all the events that will be featured in the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update.
Wuthering Waves 2.0 Phase II banner and event schedule details
Starry is the Night - Roccia's Companion Story
Roccia's Companion Story, Starry is the Night, will be available permanently after January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time). Players can interact with Roccia during the quest and learn more about her. However, they must first complete Act III of the main story in Rinascita to unlock the quest.
Banners
The second half banners of version 2.0 will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and will be available until February 12, 2025, at 11:59 am (server time).
Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on the banners:
- Roccia (5-star Havoc)
- Jinhsi (5-star Spectro)
- Youhu (4-star Glacio)
- Danjin (4-star Havoc)
- Yuanwu (4-star Electro)
Listed below are all the weapons that will be on the weapon banner:
- Tragicomedy (5-star Gauntlets)
- Ages of Harvest (5-star Broadblade)
- Celestial Spiral (4-star Gauntlets)
- Variation (4-star Rectifier)
- Dauntless Evernight (4-star Broadblade)
Dances For Spring's Return
Dances For Spring's Return is one of the major events in the second half of version 2.0. During its run, players can go to the theater and invite characters from Jinzhou and Ragunna to play different games. Rovers can earn wishes by spending time with the Resonators. After receiving a certain amount of Wishes, they can obtain Sanhua's signature outfit, Exorcistic Adjuration, for free.
Dances For Spring's Return will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and end on February 13, 2025.
Celebration Aftertunes
The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.0 will also feature the Celebration Aftertunes event in which all the players will receive 1600 Astrites for free. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail.
Note that this event will only be available from January 29, 2025, to February 13, 2025. Rovers must also be at least Union Level II to receive the reward.
John Wicktorio - No Debts for Old Men
A new combat event called John Wicktorio - No Debts for Old Men will be released during the second phase of version 2.0 on January 23, 2025, and will be available until February 9, 2025. Rovers can obtain up to 500 Astrites by participating in it.
Lollo Campaign
The Lollo Campaign event will get a rerun. It will begin on January 30, 2025, and end on February 13, 2025. Rovers can complete different missions to obtain several in-game rewards of up to 400 Astrites and five Lustrous Tides.
Pincer Maneuver Warriors
The Pincer Maneuver Warriors event will also get a rerun in the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update. It will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am and end on February 12, 2025, at 11:59 am. Participating in it will reward players with up to 300 Astrites.
Bountiful Crescendo
Bountiful Crescendo will also return, and Rovers will get a chance to obtain double rewards from the Simulation and Forgery Challenges. The event will be available from February 6, 2025, to February 13, 2025.
