Wuthering Waves 2.0 second-half banner and event schedule

Kuro Games has officially announced the complete event and banner schedule for the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.0. Phase II will feature two new character banners and several new events, such as the Lollo Campaign and Companion Invitation. Needless to say, Rovers can expect a ton of rewards, including Astrites and Sanhua's new outfit.

This article covers all the events that will be featured in the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 Phase II banner and event schedule details

Starry is the Night - Roccia's Companion Story

Roccia's companion story (Image via Kuro Games)

Roccia's Companion Story, Starry is the Night, will be available permanently after January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time). Players can interact with Roccia during the quest and learn more about her. However, they must first complete Act III of the main story in Rinascita to unlock the quest.

Banners

Roccia banner in Phase II (Image via Kuro Games)

The second half banners of version 2.0 will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and will be available until February 12, 2025, at 11:59 am (server time).

Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on the banners:

Roccia (5-star Havoc)

(5-star Havoc) Jinhsi (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Youhu (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

Listed below are all the weapons that will be on the weapon banner:

Tragicomedy (5-star Gauntlets)

(5-star Gauntlets) Ages of Harvest (5-star Broadblade)

(5-star Broadblade) Celestial Spiral (4-star Gauntlets)

(4-star Gauntlets) Variation (4-star Rectifier)

(4-star Rectifier) Dauntless Evernight (4-star Broadblade)

Dances For Spring's Return

Invite different characters to the theater every day (Image via Kuro Games)

Dances For Spring's Return is one of the major events in the second half of version 2.0. During its run, players can go to the theater and invite characters from Jinzhou and Ragunna to play different games. Rovers can earn wishes by spending time with the Resonators. After receiving a certain amount of Wishes, they can obtain Sanhua's signature outfit, Exorcistic Adjuration, for free.

Dances For Spring's Return will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am (server time) and end on February 13, 2025.

Celebration Aftertunes

Free 1600 Astrites (Image via Kuro Games)

The second phase of Wuthering Waves 2.0 will also feature the Celebration Aftertunes event in which all the players will receive 1600 Astrites for free. The rewards can be collected from the in-game mail.

Note that this event will only be available from January 29, 2025, to February 13, 2025. Rovers must also be at least Union Level II to receive the reward.

John Wicktorio - No Debts for Old Men

New combat event (Image via Kuro Games)

A new combat event called John Wicktorio - No Debts for Old Men will be released during the second phase of version 2.0 on January 23, 2025, and will be available until February 9, 2025. Rovers can obtain up to 500 Astrites by participating in it.

Lollo Campaign

Lollo Campaign rerun (Image via Kuro Games)

The Lollo Campaign event will get a rerun. It will begin on January 30, 2025, and end on February 13, 2025. Rovers can complete different missions to obtain several in-game rewards of up to 400 Astrites and five Lustrous Tides.

Pincer Maneuver Warriors

Pincer Maneuver Warriors event (Image via Kuro Games)

The Pincer Maneuver Warriors event will also get a rerun in the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.0 update. It will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 am and end on February 12, 2025, at 11:59 am. Participating in it will reward players with up to 300 Astrites.

Bountiful Crescendo

Bountiful Crescendo event (Image via Kuro Games)

Bountiful Crescendo will also return, and Rovers will get a chance to obtain double rewards from the Simulation and Forgery Challenges. The event will be available from February 6, 2025, to February 13, 2025.

