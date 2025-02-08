Wuthering Waves 2.1 maintenance and server downtime schedule

The maintenance and server downtime schedule for the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update has been officially announced by Kuro Games. The developer will begin server maintenance for the upcoming version on February 13, 2025, at 4 AM (UTC +8). Maintenance will last for seven hours, and servers will be back online on February 13, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8).

Wuthering Waves 2.1 will be the first major update for the game since the release of the new region Rinascita. The upcoming version will further expand the Rinascita map, as well as introduce many new characters and weapons. Players will also experience a wide variety of QoL updates and system optimizations.

This article provides more details regarding the server downtime and maintenance schedule for the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 update maintenance and server downtime duration

As announced by the game developers, maintenance for the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update will begin on February 13, 2025, at 4 AM (UTC +8), and will end on the same day at 11 AM (UTC +8). For the duration of these seven hours, players will be unable to log in. Once maintenance is over and servers are back online, players across all servers can once again play Wuthering Waves and continue their journey in Rinascita.

The following are the server downtime and maintenance schedules for the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update across all servers:

America (February 12, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 12 PM - 7 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 1 PM - 8 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 2 PM - 9 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 3 PM - 10 PM

Europe (February 12-13, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 8 PM - 3 AM

Central European Time (CET): 9 PM - 4 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): 10 PM - 5 AM

Asia (February 13, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 1:30 AM - 8:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): 4 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 5 AM - 12 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 5 AM - 12 PM

After maintenance ends according to these timings, players can log in to Wuthering Waves and experience the new content in the version 2.1 update. A compensation of 300 Astrites and 2 Crystal Solvents will also be issued to all players.

