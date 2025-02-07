Wuthering Waves 2.1 features and QoL changes

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream revealed various QoL updates and optimizations that will soon be coming to the title. QoL features are something that every player looks forward to, as they always make the gaming experience a little smoother. Wuthering Waves' developers have a record of releasing at least a few QoL updates every patch, and this upcoming version is no exception.

Read on to find out more about all the new QoL updates, features, and optimizations coming soon with Wuthering Waves 2.1.

All QoL updates and optimizations in Wuthering Waves 2.1

These are all the QoL features that will soon be added to the game, as disclosed by the developers during the Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream:

1) Echo presets

Echo Presets for Resonators can now be saved (Image via Kuro Games)

Starting from Wuthering Waves 2.1, players will finally be able to use the Echo presets feature. It lets gamers save their personal Echo presets for each Resonator, and then apply them, as and when required. This is a very useful QoL feature as it saves a lot of time that would otherwise go into manually looking up and switching presets.

2) Echo recommendation

The system can now recommend Echoes for Resonators (Image via Kuro Games)

A new feature that automatically recommends Echoes for characters will also be added to the game in the upcoming version. It will allow players to let the system suggest and auto-equip Echoes for Resonators. These recommendations are sourced from data gathered from recently active players.

3) Echo storage space increased

Players will now be able to store up to 3,000 Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

After the launch of Wuthering Waves 2.1, storage space for Echoes in the backpack has been increased to 3,000 (from the previous 2,000). This will allow for easier Echo farming without needing to worry about running out of space.

4) Camera upgrades

The in-game camera mode will now have filters and idle poses (Image via Kuro Games)

Starting from Wuthering Waves 2.1, the camera mode will sport many fresh features. Apart from idle poses for the characters, players will now be able to apply filters to images before saving them. Additionally, vertical and horizontal camera movement options will also be added.

5) Full Ray Tracing added

Support for Ray Tracing will be added with Wuthering Waves 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

After the version 2.1 update, Wuthering Waves will officially support Ray-Traced Global Illumination. As of this writing, this feature will only be available for certain graphics cards on PC (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series or higher).

