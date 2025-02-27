Wuthering Waves 2.2 Aero Rover Resonance Chain leaked

According to the recent beta leaks, Rover is expected to obtain the Aero attribute in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. This will be their third attribute and will unlock new abilities. The beta leaks have also shared details about the Aero Rover's potential nodes on their Resonance Chain. Gaining them will unlock several fresh bonuses and abilities, making them even stronger.

Ad

This article will briefly cover all six of Aero Rover's Sequence Nodes on their Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Aero Rover's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves leaked

Ad

Trending

Aero Rover's entire kit has been leaked by Hakush.in. This includes their Resonance Skill, Liberation, and even Resonance Chain. Hakush.in is a reliable source for leaks, so this information could be credible.

At any rate, here are all six of Aero Rover's potential nodes on their Resonance Chain:

S1 - Storm Subsides in the Void : Casting Mid-air Attack Dance Amidst the Rain enhances Rover's resistance to interruption for 3s.

: Casting Mid-air Attack enhances Rover's resistance to interruption for 3s. S2 - Glimmers Fade into the Dark : Casting Resonance Skill Unbound Flow grants continuous healing to the Resonator on the field, restoring HP equal to 25% of Rover's ATK every 3s for 30s.

: Casting Resonance Skill grants continuous healing to the Resonator on the field, restoring HP equal to 25% of Rover's ATK every 3s for 30s. S3 - Illusions Collapse in a Grip : Aero DMG is increased by 30%.

: Aero DMG is increased by 30%. S4 - Boundaries Shatter in an Instant : Casting Mid-air Attack Cloudburst Dance increases Resonance Skill DMG by 60% for 5s.

: Casting Mid-air Attack increases Resonance Skill DMG by 60% for 5s. S5 - Life and Death Intertwine : The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation Omega Storm is increased by 60%.

: The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation is increased by 60%. S6 - All Crumble in the Wind: The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Skill Unbound Flow is increased by 60%.

Ad

Overall, all these Sequence Nodes are pretty good, as they each provide small buffs that make Aero Rover a good Resonator. S1 is decent for the interruption resistance but the rest are the ones to look out for.

Aero Rover is already a good healer at S0, but S2 makes them even better and the skill uptime is huge. Meanwhile, the remaining four nodes increase Aero Rover's DMG bonus, allowing them to function as a good damage dealer, as well.

Ad

It is also worth adding that Aero Rover's Wavebands will be available for free and can be accessed from the quests and other permanent game modes.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Cantarella kit leaks - Skill, Liberation, and more

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.