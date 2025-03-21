Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 Preview Special Broadcast has just concluded, with the developers revealing a variety of new content slated for the upcoming version. As per standard pattern, three redemption codes have also been provided for the players. Exchanging these codes gives players valuable in-game rewards such as Astrites, Shell Credits, and other items.

Ad

This article provides a list of all the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes, along with information about the rewards that you can get by exchanging them.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes, rewards and expiry timing

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, the Wuthering Waves 2.2 Preview Special Broadcast was held on March 21, 2025. The following are the redemption codes dropped during the livestream, along with their rewards:

IMPERATOR - 100 Astrite, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2

- 100 Astrite, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2 LEVIATHAN - 100 Astrite, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

- 100 Astrite, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2 WHOAMI - 100 Astrite, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credit x20000

With new character Cantarella making a debut in Wuthering Waves 2.2 (along with her signature weapon), players will need all the Astrites they can get in order to pull for her. Hence, these 300 Astrites obtained from every livestream are always a viable source of free Astrites.

Ad

Keep in mind that all three of the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes expire on March 23, 2023, at 8:59 AM (PT). Players are recommended to claim these codes while they are still valid, in order to avoid missing out on valuable freebies.

You can also keep an eye on the countdown below to keep track of exactly how much time is left before the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes expire:

Ad

Once the timer on the countdown reaches zero, players will no longer be able to redeem these codes.

How to redeem Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes?

All WuWa codes have to redeemed from the in-game Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves codes can only be redeemed directly in game, by navigating to the Settings option. Follow these steps to redeem the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes:

Ad

Login to Wuthering Waves using your credentials.

Use the ESC key (if you're on PC), or tap on the topmost-right button (if you're on mobile) to open the menu. From here, click on the Settings icon on the bottom-right (the symbol that looks like a gear).

From the tabs on the left, navigate to the 'Other' section.

Click on the 'Redeem' button to open the Redemption Code interface.

Enter the code and click on "Confirm".

Ad

Repeat this process three times in order to claim all the Wuthering Waves 2.2 livestream codes.

Also read: Wuthering Waves developer's job posting sparks new game speculations

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.