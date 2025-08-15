Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 Tower of Adversity enemy lineup leaked

By Hijam Tompok
Published Aug 15, 2025 17:46 GMT
Tower of Adversity enemy lineup leaked (Image via Kuro Games)
Tower of Adversity enemy lineup leaked (Image via Kuro Games)

The enemy lineup and bonuses in the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 have been leaked by Hakush.in. They were posted on X by @wuwaguy, a credible source for all things Wuthering Waves. The lineup will reportedly feature several strong overworld bosses, and the upcoming reset is also expected to add two more floors in the Hazard Tower, making it even more challenging.

Unfortunately, the vigor consumption will remain the same, so players will need to make four strong parties to complete the entire content.

This article will cover the leaked enemy lineup in the version 2.6-2.7 reset Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Tower of Adversity enemies and bonuses in Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 reset leaked

As mentioned previously, Hakush.in has leaked the entire enemy lineup of the Tower of Adversity in the upcoming reset in Wuthering Waves. It shows all the enemies for the September 15 to October 13 reset. The cycle is expected to add new floors to the Hazard Tower, so players will need to make form parties accordingly.

Resonant Tower

Here are the buffs that characters are expected to gain in the Resonant Tower:

  • Enemy Spectro RES decreases by 10%
  • Heavy Attack DMG Bonus is increased by 20%. Hitting a target with Intro Skill applies 2 stacks of Spectro Frazzle. This effect can be triggered once per second. Spectro Frazzle DMG is amplified by 100%.
Hecate in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)
Hecate in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the enemies that will be in this tower:

Level I

  • Fae Ignis - 18752 HP
  • Hocus Pocus - 23029 HP

Level II

  • Havoc Warrior - 27719 HP
  • Chasm Guardian - 108321 HP

Level III

  • Havoc Dreadmane - 57545 HP
  • Exile Leader - 58640 HP
  • Nocturnus Knight - 223614 HP

Level IV

  • Fractsidus Executioner - 98477 HP
  • Hecate - 535716 HP

Hazard Tower

Here are the potential buffs active in the Hazard Tower of Tower of Adversity in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 and 2.7 updates:

  • Enemies' Electro RES and Aero RES are reduced by 10%, and their Glacio RES and Spectro RES are increased by 10%.
  • Casting Resonance Liberation causes a blast that deals Aero DMG equal to 120% of the caster's Max HP, triggered once every 5s. Targets with Aero Erosion have their DEF reduced by 30%.
Lampylumen Myriad and Dragon of Dirge (Image via Kuro Games)
Lampylumen Myriad and Dragon of Dirge (Image via Kuro Games)

The following is the expected enemy lineup in Hazard Tower:

Level I

  • Fallacy of No Return - 603892 HP

Level II

  • Lumiscale Construct - 275888 HP
  • Abysall Patricius - 185869 HP
  • Sentry Construct - 811629 HP

Level III

  • Spectro Drake - 58676 HP
  • Lightcrusher - 521162 HP
  • Rage Against the Statue - 160722 HP
  • Mourning Aix - 603892 HP

Level IV

  • Lampylumen Myriad - 638880 HP
  • Dragon of Dirge - 743477 HP

As mentioned, there are two new floors in the Hazard Tower. Each level will consume five vigor, so Rovers will need to create another strong party to clear all the floors.

Echoing Tower

The Echoing Tower is expected to have the following buffs:

  • Enemy Electro RES decreases by 10%.
  • When Resonators cast Intro Skills, their ATK is increased by 20% for 15s. When Resonators cast Resonance Skills, their Resonance Liberation DMG is increased by 30% for 5s. Retriggering these effects resets their duration.
Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)
Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are the enemies that will be in the Echoing Tower:

Level I

  • Aero Drake - 13242 HP

Level II

  • Cyan-Feathered Heron - 44739 HP

Level III

  • Hurriclaw - 98984 HP

Level IV

  • Feilian Beringal - 453258 HP

Compared to the other two towers, Echoing Tower is fairly easy, with each level featuring only one enemy.

