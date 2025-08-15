Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 Tower of Adversity enemy lineup leaked

The enemy lineup and bonuses in the Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 have been leaked by Hakush.in. They were posted on X by @wuwaguy, a credible source for all things Wuthering Waves. The lineup will reportedly feature several strong overworld bosses, and the upcoming reset is also expected to add two more floors in the Hazard Tower, making it even more challenging.Unfortunately, the vigor consumption will remain the same, so players will need to make four strong parties to complete the entire content.This article will cover the leaked enemy lineup in the version 2.6-2.7 reset Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.Tower of Adversity enemies and bonuses in Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.7 reset leakedAs mentioned previously, Hakush.in has leaked the entire enemy lineup of the Tower of Adversity in the upcoming reset in Wuthering Waves. It shows all the enemies for the September 15 to October 13 reset. The cycle is expected to add new floors to the Hazard Tower, so players will need to make form parties accordingly.Resonant TowerHere are the buffs that characters are expected to gain in the Resonant Tower:Enemy Spectro RES decreases by 10%Heavy Attack DMG Bonus is increased by 20%. Hitting a target with Intro Skill applies 2 stacks of Spectro Frazzle. This effect can be triggered once per second. Spectro Frazzle DMG is amplified by 100%.Hecate in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are the enemies that will be in this tower:Level IFae Ignis - 18752 HPHocus Pocus - 23029 HPLevel IIHavoc Warrior - 27719 HPChasm Guardian - 108321 HPLevel IIIHavoc Dreadmane - 57545 HPExile Leader - 58640 HPNocturnus Knight - 223614 HPLevel IVFractsidus Executioner - 98477 HPHecate - 535716 HPAlso read: Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.8 character roadmap leakHazard TowerHere are the potential buffs active in the Hazard Tower of Tower of Adversity in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 and 2.7 updates:Enemies' Electro RES and Aero RES are reduced by 10%, and their Glacio RES and Spectro RES are increased by 10%.Casting Resonance Liberation causes a blast that deals Aero DMG equal to 120% of the caster's Max HP, triggered once every 5s. Targets with Aero Erosion have their DEF reduced by 30%.Lampylumen Myriad and Dragon of Dirge (Image via Kuro Games)The following is the expected enemy lineup in Hazard Tower:Level IFallacy of No Return - 603892 HPLevel IILumiscale Construct - 275888 HPAbysall Patricius - 185869 HPSentry Construct - 811629 HPLevel IIISpectro Drake - 58676 HPLightcrusher - 521162 HPRage Against the Statue - 160722 HPMourning Aix - 603892 HPLevel IVLampylumen Myriad - 638880 HPDragon of Dirge - 743477 HPAs mentioned, there are two new floors in the Hazard Tower. Each level will consume five vigor, so Rovers will need to create another strong party to clear all the floors.Also read: Brant vs Cantarella in Wuthering Waves 2.5: Who should you pull for?Echoing TowerThe Echoing Tower is expected to have the following buffs:Enemy Electro RES decreases by 10%.When Resonators cast Intro Skills, their ATK is increased by 20% for 15s. When Resonators cast Resonance Skills, their Resonance Liberation DMG is increased by 30% for 5s. Retriggering these effects resets their duration.Feilian Beringal in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are the enemies that will be in the Echoing Tower:Level IAero Drake - 13242 HPLevel IICyan-Feathered Heron - 44739 HPLevel IIIHurriclaw - 98984 HPLevel IVFeilian Beringal - 453258 HPCompared to the other two towers, Echoing Tower is fairly easy, with each level featuring only one enemy.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.