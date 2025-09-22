Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream expected announcements

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream is scheduled to air on September 26, 2025, at 7 pm (UTC+8). During the broadcast, the developers will reveal all the upcoming content in the new version. This includes the new characters, events, banners, story content, and the new map expansion. Additionally, players can look forward to livestream codes that will give them in-game rewards, such as Astrites.

This article covers all the announcements that Rovers can expect to see in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Announcements expected in Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream

New characters and weapons

Galbrena and Qiuyuan (Image via Kuro Games)

Wuthering Waves 2.7 will release two new characters, namely Galbrena and Qiuyuan. The former is a Fusion Resonator that uses Pistols, while the latter is an Aero Resonator that uses a Sword.

Both Galbrena and Qiuyuan are 5-star characters, so they will also get new signature weapons that will be featured alongside their banners in their respective phase.

Banners

According to leaks via Seele, here are all the characters expected to be on the banners in version 2.7:

Phase I

Galbrena (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Lupa (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Lumi (4-star Electro)

Phase II

Qiuyuan (5-star Aero)

(5-star Aero) Zani (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Yangyang (4-star Aero)

(4-star Aero) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

Seele is a fairly reliable source, so the leaks are also likely credible.

New area

Area southwest of Sanguis Plateus (Image via Kuro Games)

New areas will be added in WuWa 2.7. This is also expected to include the region southwest of Sanguis Plateus.

Enemies

Based on the beta leaks via Jinhsi Leaks, a new weekly boss will be added to the game in version 2.7. It will drop skill level-up materials for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan.

Events

Naturally, there will be several new events in Wuthering Waves 2.7. Some of them will be recurring events, such as the login events that give Radiant Tides and Lustrous Tides.

Story Content

There will also be new story content in version 2.7. It is also likely to be the last main quest act in Rinascita.

Livestream codes

Livestream code rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

The livestream will drop three new codes that Rovers can redeem to receive rewards, including Astrites and Shell Credits. The codes can be redeemed via in-game settings, and the freebies can be collected via in-game mail.

