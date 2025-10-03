Wuthering Waves 3.0 characters leaked

New Wuthering Waves leaks from a reliable source suggest that version 3.0 will release two new 5-star characters, supposedly named Monin and Linnea. There's no info about their playstyle, but the leaker has shared the rumored Resonators' potential Attributes and weapon types. This new update is also expected to release a new nation in Solaris, so it is safe to assume that the new characters are from the upcoming region.
This article further discusses the two new characters expected to be released in the Wuthering Waves 3.0 update, as per the leaks.
Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.
Leaks hint at two new 5-star characters in Wuthering Waves 3.0
According to the latest leaks from SeeleLeaks, the Wuthering Waves 3.0 update will likely release two new female characters named Monin and Linnea. The former is expected to be a Fusion Resonator, and her weapon type is a Broadblade. Meanwhile, Linnea is a Spectro Resonator, and her weapon type is a Pistol.
Both of them are rumored to be 5-star characters, but their release order is currently unknown. It should also be noted that their names are translated from Chinese, so their official English names might be different. Rovers can look forward to Monin and Linnea's drip marketing a few days after WuWa 2.8 is released, which will also be the last Rinascita update in the game.
Based on the current update cycle, version 3.0 is speculated to be released in late December 2025 or early January 2026, so there's still time until players can actually meet the rumored Resonators in the game.
SeeleLeaks is one of the few reliable sources for leaks, so the info on Wuthering Wave 3.0 characters is also likely credible.
More on version 3.0
Kuro Games has yet to reveal the nation that will be released in version 3.0. However, a leaker named Stepleaks claims that the next region is called Lahai-Roi. It is supposedly located at the Arctic point of Solaris, and has a large underground area with an academy that has also become a home to many researchers.
Stepleaks is also a fairly reliable source, so the leaks about the next nation are likely credible.
