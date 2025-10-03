Wuthering Waves 3.0 characters leaked

New Wuthering Waves leaks from a reliable source suggest that version 3.0 will release two new 5-star characters, supposedly named Monin and Linnea. There's no info about their playstyle, but the leaker has shared the rumored Resonators' potential Attributes and weapon types. This new update is also expected to release a new nation in Solaris, so it is safe to assume that the new characters are from the upcoming region.

Ad

This article further discusses the two new characters expected to be released in the Wuthering Waves 3.0 update, as per the leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.

Leaks hint at two new 5-star characters in Wuthering Waves 3.0

RinasCita @wuwaguy V3.0 - Monin: Fusion, Broadblade (STC) V3.0 - Linnea: Spectro, Pistol (STC) Both are Female, 5star (Via: SeeleLeaks) #WutheringWaves #WuWa #鳴潮 #WuWaCollection #WuWaLeaks

Ad

Trending

According to the latest leaks from SeeleLeaks, the Wuthering Waves 3.0 update will likely release two new female characters named Monin and Linnea. The former is expected to be a Fusion Resonator, and her weapon type is a Broadblade. Meanwhile, Linnea is a Spectro Resonator, and her weapon type is a Pistol.

Both of them are rumored to be 5-star characters, but their release order is currently unknown. It should also be noted that their names are translated from Chinese, so their official English names might be different. Rovers can look forward to Monin and Linnea's drip marketing a few days after WuWa 2.8 is released, which will also be the last Rinascita update in the game.

Ad

Based on the current update cycle, version 3.0 is speculated to be released in late December 2025 or early January 2026, so there's still time until players can actually meet the rumored Resonators in the game.

SeeleLeaks is one of the few reliable sources for leaks, so the info on Wuthering Wave 3.0 characters is also likely credible.

Also read: All upcoming Wuthering Waves characters, based on announcements and leaks

More on version 3.0

Kuro Games has yet to reveal the nation that will be released in version 3.0. However, a leaker named Stepleaks claims that the next region is called Lahai-Roi. It is supposedly located at the Arctic point of Solaris, and has a large underground area with an academy that has also become a home to many researchers.

Ad

Stepleaks is also a fairly reliable source, so the leaks about the next nation are likely credible.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.