Wuthering Waves: All Averardo Vault Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Wuthering Waves are a series of challenges scattered across Rinascita. You can find up to six of them while exploring the Averardo Vault area — where you must help the three Fratelli brothers become stronger and resolve their issues by completing some challenges — such as reaching a destination within the time limit, breaking Seamrock with Cuddle Wuddle, and absorbing Nightmare Clouds from the surrounding.

Additionally, completing a challenge will give you an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves. This article will cover the locations of all six of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Averardo Vault.

Wuthering Waves: All 6 The Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Averardo Vault

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

Talk to Fratello on the cliff (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon northeast of God's Landing and head north to find Fratello on the cliff. Interact with him to start the first of The Three Fratellis' Challenge.

Reach all the destinations within the time limit (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Fratello, use Grapple on the Wingray and start the challenge. You must reach all the destinations within the time limit. Completing the challenge will give you an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

Another Fratello flight challenge location (Image via Kuro Games)

Fast Travel to the Echo Challenge Flight V in Averardo Vault and turn around to find Fratello again. Interact with him to start the second challenge.

Reach all the destinations within the time limit (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to the previous entry — use Wingray and Flight Utility to reach the destination within the time limit. Complete the challenge to get an Advanced Supply Chest.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Penitent's End Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

Cuddle Wuddle Seamrock challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the southwestern Resonance Beacon in Averardo Vault and head northwest to find a Cuddle Wuddle Seamrock challenge. Interact with Fratello to start the challenge.

Break the Seamrock (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with the Seamrock and press the button when the pointer is on the highlighted area of the bar. Note that hitting the button when the pointer is not in the highlighted area will decrease the progress rate. You must reach 100% within the time limit. Completing the challenge will reward you with an Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt - The Lifer guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4

Talk to Fratellino to start the challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the third challenge, head southwest to find Fratellino in a small ruin. Interact with him to start the challenge.

This time you must transform into Lottie Lost Echo and pick up all the pages by following the glowing lines and reach the destination. Make sure to get at least 75% accuracy to complete the challenge. Once that is done, talk to Fratellino and get an Advanced Supply Chest reward.

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #5

Absorb Nightmare Clouds in your surroundings (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you've completed the previous challenge, head northwest to find another small ruin with several pillars and Nightmare Clouds.

To complete the challenge — first, absorb all the violet Nightmare Clouds and pull all the pillars affected with red Nightmare Clouds close to each other. Finally, interact with the book in the corner and use Lottlie Lost's power to absorb all the Nightmare Clouds. Once done, talk to Fratellone and get an Advanced Supply Chest reward.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Shadow of the Towers Resounding Rise quest guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #6

Talk to Fratellino near the Resonance Nexus (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Nexus in Averardo Vault and head straight before climbing the stairs to find Fratellino. Interact with him to start another picking up the pages challenge.

Follow the glowing lines and reach the destination to pick up all the pages. Try to aim for at least 75% accuracy to complete the challenge and talk to Fratellino to get the Advanced Supply Chest reward.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

