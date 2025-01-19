Wuthering Waves: All Whisperwind Haven Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenges in Wuthering Waves are a series of different challenges in which you help the Fratelli brothers get stronger and resolve their issues. These quests include reaching the destination within the time limit, picking up pages of a book as Lottlie Lost, and breaking a Seamrock as a Cuddle Wuddle Echoe. Completing each challenge will give you a Premium Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites.

This article will cover the locations of all of The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Whishperwind Haven in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: All the Three Fratellis' Challenge locations in Whisperwind Haven

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #1

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Silver Moon Grove (Image via Kuro Games)

The first The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Whisperwind Haven is in Silver Moon Grove. Teleport to the Resonance Beacon and head southwest to find Fratellino with a book in the middle of a small ruin. You can interact with him to start the challenge.

Trending

To complete the challenge, you must interact with the book and pick up all the pages by following the yellow glowing lines till the destination. Note that the lines will disappear once you reach the halfway point so you must remember the path properly. Moreover, you must at least get 75% accuracy to get the reward. Once that is done, take to Fratellino and obtain the Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Oakheart Highcourt - The Lifer puzzle guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #2

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Egla Town (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon in Egla Town during the daytime (between 6:00 and 18:00) and head northeast towards the town circle with a bunch of fountains to find another book challenge with Fratellino. Interact with him to begin the challenge.

Visiting the town during daytime is highly advised to avoid unnecessary fighting since enemy Echoes appear at night and you will also find the Mad Knight at the circle.

Similar to the previous challenge, you must control Lottie Lost Echo and pick up all the pages of the book by following the glowing lines. Aim for at least 75% accuracy to get the Advanced Supply Chest for 20 Astrites. Don't worry about failing once or twice since you can retry the challenge as many times as you want.

Also read: Wuthering Waves: Shadow of the Towers Resounding Rise quest guide

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #3

The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Polyphemos Windmills (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Polyphemos Windmills and head north to find Fratello standing alone near the cliff. Interact with him to start the challenge.

Reach the destination within the time limit using WIngray and Flight Utility (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you're done talking to Fratello, a Wingray will spawn near the cliff. Use the Grapple utility on the Echo and fly to the destination within the time limit. You have to reach four different destinations using the same method. Upon completion, talk to Fratello again and get an Advanced Supply Chest for 20 Astrites.

Also read: Wuthering Waves - All Penitent's End Three Fratellis' Challenge locations

The Three Fratellis' Challenge #4

You can find one more The Three Fratellis' Challenge in Polyphemos Windmills (Image via Kuro Games)

After completing the third challenge, return to Polyphemos Windmills and head north. Next, jump from the cliff where you met Fratello in the previous challenge to find a large ruin just below the cliff. Talk to Fratello again near the boulder and start the Cuddle Wuddle Seamrock challenge.

This time, you must interact with the Seamrock and transform into a Cuddle Wuddle Echo before destroying the rock. You have to press the button whenever the pointer is on the highlighted area on the bar. This will increase the intensity of the punches and speed up the progress. Complete the challenge within the time limit and talk to Fratello to get another Advanced Supply Chest, worth 20 Astrites.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.