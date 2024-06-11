Wuthering Waves Beguiling Melody stats and ascension materials, as per leaks

New Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks hint at a new weapon called Beguiling Melody. It is a 3-star Broadblade that will likely be obtainable from the Convenes. Interestingly, the beta leaks suggest that the Beguiling Melody is forged from the long scales of Jue the Sentinel, and its design is similar to a musical instrument. It is speculated that the weapon provides an ATK% bonus and restores Concerto and Resonance Energy.

This article will briefly cover the rumored 3-star Beguiling Melody's stats and passive skill, and list all the materials required to level it up in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1: Beguiling Melody stats and materials leaked

Beguiling Melody stats

As mentioned already, Wuthering Waves 1.1 is expected to release a new 3-star Broadblade called the Beguiling Melody and it will likely be obtainable from the banners. Here are its stats and passives at level 90 and rank five, as per beta leaks via @Jiyan0117 on X:

Base ATK: 300

300 Second stat: 30.3% ATK

30.3% ATK Passive: When Intro Skill is released, restores Concerto Energy by 8. When Outro Skill is released, restores Resonance Energy by 8.

The Base ATK of Beguiling Melody is extremely low at 300, which shouldn't be surprising since it is only a 3-star weapon. However, it does provide a good 30.3% ATK boost from its seconds stat. Additionally, the weapon's passive restores the eight Concerto Energy after releasing the Intro Skill and eight Resonance Energy after releasing the Outro Skill.

Beguiling Melody ascension materials

Here's a list of all the materials needed to max ascend Beguling Melody in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks:

LF Whisperin Core x4

MF Whisperin Core x4

HF Whisperin Core x7

FF Whisperin Core x8

Waveworn Residue 210 x4

Waveworn Residue 226 x5

Waveworn Residue 235 x4

Waveworn Residue 239 x13

Rovers will also need 198,000 Shell Credits while leveling up Beguiling Melody.

How to obtain Beguiling Melody level-up materials

LF, MF, HF, and FF Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core (Image via Kuro Games)

There are multiple ways to farm LF, MF, HF, and FF Whiperin Cores. The easiest way to obtain it is by defeating Tacet Discords. Another method is to complete Forgery Challenges to get bonus Whisperin Cores.

Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239

Waveworn Residues (Image via Kuro Games)

Waveworn Residue 210, 226, 235, and 239 can be obtained from the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins in Wuming Bay.

