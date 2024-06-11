Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks: New weapon and Echo details

Recent Wuthering Waves leaks from various reliable sources have given the community its first glance at the potential new 4-Cost Echo and 3-star Broadblade that will be added to the game with Version 1.1. If the information in the leak is anything to go by, the 4-Cost Echo is going to be one of the strongest, while the Broadblade will be average at best.

This article goes over the latest Wuthering Waves leaks about the possible addition of a new 4-Cost Echo and a 3-star Broadblade in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks hint at a new weapon and Echo

Jue (4 Cost Echo)

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to the recent Wuthering Waves leaks, the Jue could possibly be the new 4-Cost Echo introduced to Wuthering Waves. If the leaks turn out to be true, the Jue will be the second 4-Cost Celestial Light Echo with Mourning Aix being the first. The Jue's Echo Skill hints at dealing eight instances of Spectro DMG, which could make it a powerful source of damage in Wuthering Waves.

The Resonator that has the Jue Echo equipped is also speculated to receive the "Blessings of Time" effect, which can stack up to three times. Using a Resonance Skill while under this effect deals Spectro DMG in an area over a period of time.

This could be one of the most formidable Echoes in the game and is potentially Jinhsi's best Echo as she is rumored to be a 5-star Spectro Main DPS in Wuthering Waves. Everything that has been leaked about this Echo hints at maximizing the damage output for a Resonator that uses the Spectro Attribute.

Beguiling Melody (3-star Broadblade)

Expand Tweet

The Beguiling Melody is rumored to be the new 3-star Broadblade introduced in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1. At Level 90, it is leaked to have a base ATK of 300 and an ATK% substat of 30.4%. The passive skill may possibly restore Concerto Energy after using an Intro Skill while restoring Resonance Energy after using an Outro Skill.

Additionally, the leaks also hint at the required materials needed to upgrade the Beguiling Melody. These include Waveborn Residues and Whisperin Cores. The former can be farmed in the Eroded Ruins Forgery Challenge located in Wuming Bay.

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles: