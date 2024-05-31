Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle guide to unlock 3 supply chests

The Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle offers you three chests for a very simple task, allowing you to farm a decent amount of Union EXP and Astrites for relatively low effort. Puzzles are an integral part of an open-world game, and they usually add a fun element of brainstorming in an otherwise lore-filled action game. However, although shaped like a puzzle, these chests are unlocked by a simple challenge.
In this article, we will be solving the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle, which will give you Astrite and a considerable amount of Union EXP.
Location of the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle
The Camp Overwatch puzzle for three chests is located at the Withering Mire, towards the north-western region. The easiest way to reach this is by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon at the Huanglong-Desorock Highland-Camp Overwatch and then heading southeast for a short while.
Once you reach the location marked on the image with the cursor, you can spot three locked chests, which will unlock after completing this simple puzzle.
How to solve the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle and unlock 3 supply chests?
Once you locate the chests, turn 180 degrees to find a hoop-like beacon. Go to the beacon and interact with it, which should then take you just beside the Resonance Beacon that you had teleported to. Once you are here, you can start the challenge which involves you becoming taking control of a Cruisewing Echo and flying through hoops while collecting points.
In this challenge named "Echo Challenge: Cruisewing", you will essentially have to fly in between the hoops to reach the destination within the stipulated time. Press W or S (in PC) to increase or decrease your speed, while your mouse movement controls the direction.
The total time allotted for this challenge is 60 seconds, and there are three goals you will need to fulfill to unlock all three chests. These goals are:
- Gold rank - 3600 points
- Silver rank - 2600 points
- Bronze rank - 1600 points
The hoops are not all stationary, and some will move sideways to make it more challenging for you. Time your approach carefully to make it through all hoops within the limit.
Each rank corresponds to one chest, and completing the challenge with more than 3600 points will unlock all three chests. The challenge also ends at the position of the last beacon, so you don't have to travel anymore for the chests.
Rewards after solving the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle
After you finish the challenge, the chests will automatically be unlocked, and you can claim the rewards from them easily. There are two standard supply chests, each giving you the following rewards:
- 10x Astrite
- 3000x Shell Credit
- 20x Union EXP
- Random items
There will also be one Advanced Supply Chest, which contains the following rewards:
- 20x Astrite
- 6000x Shell Credit
- 30x Union EXP
- Random items
In total, this mere Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle offers 40 Astrite, 70 Union EXP, and 12000 Shell Credit for a challenge that takes less than one minute to complete.
