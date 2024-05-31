Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle guide to unlock 3 supply chests

The Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle offers you three chests for a very simple task, allowing you to farm a decent amount of Union EXP and Astrites for relatively low effort. Puzzles are an integral part of an open-world game, and they usually add a fun element of brainstorming in an otherwise lore-filled action game. However, although shaped like a puzzle, these chests are unlocked by a simple challenge.

In this article, we will be solving the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle, which will give you Astrite and a considerable amount of Union EXP.

Location of the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle

Location of the Camp Overwatch puzzle in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

The Camp Overwatch puzzle for three chests is located at the Withering Mire, towards the north-western region. The easiest way to reach this is by teleporting to the Resonance Beacon at the Huanglong-Desorock Highland-Camp Overwatch and then heading southeast for a short while.

Trending

Once you reach the location marked on the image with the cursor, you can spot three locked chests, which will unlock after completing this simple puzzle.

How to solve the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle and unlock 3 supply chests?

You have to start the challenge by interacting with this hoop-like structure (Image via Kuro Games)

Once you locate the chests, turn 180 degrees to find a hoop-like beacon. Go to the beacon and interact with it, which should then take you just beside the Resonance Beacon that you had teleported to. Once you are here, you can start the challenge which involves you becoming taking control of a Cruisewing Echo and flying through hoops while collecting points.

Echo Challenge: Cruisewing (Image via Kuro Games)

In this challenge named "Echo Challenge: Cruisewing", you will essentially have to fly in between the hoops to reach the destination within the stipulated time. Press W or S (in PC) to increase or decrease your speed, while your mouse movement controls the direction.

Start of the challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

The total time allotted for this challenge is 60 seconds, and there are three goals you will need to fulfill to unlock all three chests. These goals are:

Gold rank - 3600 points

- 3600 points Silver rank - 2600 points

- 2600 points Bronze rank - 1600 points

The hoops are not all stationary, and some will move sideways to make it more challenging for you. Time your approach carefully to make it through all hoops within the limit.

Each rank corresponds to one chest, and completing the challenge with more than 3600 points will unlock all three chests. The challenge also ends at the position of the last beacon, so you don't have to travel anymore for the chests.

Rewards after solving the Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle

Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

After you finish the challenge, the chests will automatically be unlocked, and you can claim the rewards from them easily. There are two standard supply chests, each giving you the following rewards:

10x Astrite

3000x Shell Credit

20x Union EXP

Random items

There will also be one Advanced Supply Chest, which contains the following rewards:

20x Astrite

6000x Shell Credit

30x Union EXP

Random items

In total, this mere Wuthering Waves Camp Overwatch puzzle offers 40 Astrite, 70 Union EXP, and 12000 Shell Credit for a challenge that takes less than one minute to complete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback