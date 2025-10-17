Wuthering Waves: Chisa's attribute and weapon type revealed

Wuthering Waves has announced that Chisa will be released in the upcoming version 2.8 update, which will also likely be the last Rinascita update. Unfortunately, there's still no info about her abilities and general playstyle, but the developers have revealed her attribute and weapon type, along with her potential Forte ability.

This article further discusses Chisa's weapon type and attribute in Wuthering Waves.

Chisa's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves revealed

Wuthering Waves @Wuthering_Waves Resonator Preview | Chisa Attribute: Havoc Weapon: Broadblade #WutheringWaves #Chisa

While Kuro Games had already confirmed that Chisa would become a playable character in the version 2.4 livestream, they never revealed her release update. However, in their latest drip marketing campaign, the developers finally announced that she will be released in version 2.8, which is also expected to be the last Rinascita patch.

Kuro Games has also confirmed Chisa's attribute and weapon type, which are as follows:

Attribute : Havoc

: Havoc Weapon: Broadblade

Chisa's weapon type isn't a surprise since she can be seen holding a large scissor, making it easy to guess that she uses a Broadblade. Moreover, she is a Havoc character, making her the fifth 5-star Resonator with this attribute.

According to Chisa's drip marketing, she is a conscientious, level-headed student from the Startorch Academy. While it is unknown where this academy is located, it is speculated to be in Lahai-Roi since it is likely the next nation that will be released in WuWa.

Chisa's official introduction post also reads:

"Chisa sees weaknesses in the form of threads. Upon analyzing the structure of an observed target, she identifies and then severs the enemy's weak threads, unravelling their structural integrity in one sharp cut from the scissors in her hands."

Her ability to see weaknesses in the form of threads might be her Forte ability. She can analyze her target and sever their weak threads using the scissors in her hands.

As mentioned, Kuro Games has not shared anything related to Chisa's abilities and playstyle as a playable unit, so Rovers must wait until the version 2.8 livestream for more details.

Chisa's expected release date

Chisa is the only new 5-star character in version 2.8. Furthermore, she was the first drip marketed Resonator for the upcoming update. Therefore, it is safe to say that Chisa will be released in the first phase of version 2.8, which means Rovers can expect her to debut on November 20, 2025.

