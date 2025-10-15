Wuthering Waves Chisa leaks: Everything we know so far

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 15, 2025 17:53 GMT
Wuthering Waves Chisa leaks
Chisa in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

With version 2.8 looming on the horizon, and Chisa finally revealed for the upcoming Wuthering Waves update, several leakers have revealed what her role is in the game. Renowned leaker, Fractured Shores (FS), has given some insight as to what she does, including some tease at her weapon design.

Let's take a look at all known leaks regarding Chisa in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is based on information from r/WutheringWavesLeaks and does not reflect the final product. Things might change down the line, so take this with a grain of salt.

All known Chisa leaks in Wuthering Waves

Fractured Shores, a reliable leaker from within the Wuthering Waves community, has unveiled Chisa's role in the game, alongside some other information. She is a support who can provide healing and buffs to the team. Alongside, key details regarding her weapons have also been revealed.

Let's take a look at all of the known leaks from the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit.

Chisa's role in Wuthering Waves

As of now, she has been revealed as the next big buffer/ healer in the game, but comes with a small caveat. According to the leaks, her kit caters towards buffing DoT characters the most. This includes powerful DPS characters like Zani or Cartethyia in Wuthering Waves, who apply stacks of DoT such as Aero Erosion or Spectro Frazzle to deal damage.

As per the leaks, she will benefit these characters the most, and it is highly likely that the meta will shift towards that of the DoT or damage-over-time, especially because, soon, the 3.0 set of updates will release. It is likely that more DoT-centric characters will come, who will benefit greatly from Chisa.

The leaks also suggest that at S0, she won't be able to dish out as much damage, but upgrading her sequences will make her powerful.

Weapon

While the stats of her weapon are unknown as of now, the leaks hint at the design. She uses a pair of scissors and a chainsaw as her weapons, and you can also get a slight glimpse of this design in the official promotional post, where she is seen holding them.

None of these leaks is final yet, but more information will be revealed in the near future as the leakers get their hands on the beta build of the game. More information will be revealed when Kuro Games officially reveals both the upcoming Resonator and her weapon in the version 2.8 preview program.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
