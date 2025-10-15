Wuthering Waves 2.8 drip marketing reveals Chisa, an upcoming playable character

Kuro Games has finally revealed Chisa as the next resonator who will join the playable cast in the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update. Version 2.7 saw the conclusion of the Rover's journey in Rinascita, and as the next chapter in their adventure draws close, it is clear that they will meet more companions. The Wuthering Waves 2.8 update will feature Chisa, who is likely the first character who will likely take the Rover to the next chapter of the game.It has been confirmed that she is a 5-star character, and her promotional art showcases her wielding a giant weapon that resembles a pair of scissors. Let's take a look at everything we know about her.Chisa announced for the Wuthering Waves 2.8 updateKuro Games revealed a set of characters for Wuthering Waves 2.8 early in 2025. This included several new characters who appeared in the game during the Rinascita arc, such as Galbrena, Augusta, and Qiuyuan, and one who is yet to arrive in the game.Chisa, now confirmed for the Wuthering Waves 2.8 patch, was one of them, and she certainly piqued the community's interest. Her attire is that of a schoolgirl, which is uncommon in the lands of Huanglong and Rinascita, the two playable regions in the game.While not much is known about her, the official post on X that revealed her stated that she is a student at Startorch Academy. This is likely her faction, and is represented by the Helix logo that appears on her promotional art. The post also states the following about her:&quot;Upon analyzing the structure of an observed target, she identifies and then severs the enemy's weak threads, unravelling their structural integrity in one sharp cut from the scissors in her hands.&quot;Given the nature and size of her weapon, it is likely that she will be a broadblade user, similar to Lupa in Wuthering Waves. Kuro Games will reveal more details about her attribute type and weapon in the near future.When will Chisa release in the Wuthering Waves 2.8 update?Version 2.8 of Wuthering Waves is set to release on November 20, 2025, following the time period for the previous patches. The first phase will likely have convene banner that features Chisa as the featured 5-star Resonator. So her banner, alongside her weapon will go live on the same date as the version release, November 20.It is highly likely that she will be the only featured 5-star of the patch, as she is the last character announced during the release of Septimont who is yet to become playable in the game.