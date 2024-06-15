Wuthering Waves Crownless quest guide in Second Coming of Solaris event

The Second Coming of Solaris is an ongoing event in Wuthering Waves. The Day 4 quest, Crownless, was released by Kuro Games after the recent server reset. Although its name suggests you will have to fight against a Crownless Echo, that's not the case. The objective of the fourth day can be completed without leaving the Pioneer Association office.

This article will be a comprehensive guide for players, helping them complete the Second Coming of Solaris Day 4 Crownless quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris Day 4 Crownless guide and rewards

Talk to Maqi to find out about today's game scenario

Talk to Maqi in the Pioneer Association again (Image via Kuro Games)

It's worth noting the quest name appears as "Crownless?" in-game. Like previous quests in the Second Coming of Solaris event, you will need to interact with NPC Maqi to start it.

Trending

Fast travel to Jinzhou's resonance beacon near the Pioneer Association office to find and interact with NPC Maqi. She will provide you with the necessary lore and hints about the Day 4 task, where you have to find suitable material that will help the developer team picture the image of the protagonist's nemesis, Crownless King.

Also read: Wuthering Waves: How to Obtain the title Hardworking Pioneer II in Jinzhou

Give the Crownless to Maqi

Opt for clues to interact with her (Image via Kuro Games)

You can interact with NPC Maqi to get some clues about the Crownless, which shows the optional objective of talking to Xianchen. This character can be found inside the Pioneer Association office and will provide you with an LF Whisperin Core at the end of your conversation.

Hand over any rarity of Whisperin Core (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with Maqi again and choose "Give the Crownless to Maqi" to submit the following:

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Whisperin Core

LF/ MF/ HF/ FF Howler Core

You can submit Whisperin or Howler Core of any rarity to complete the "Crownless?" quest on Day 4 of the Second Coming of Solaris event. Those who have played Wuthering Waves for a few days must have defeated a few Tacet Discords. If you're one of these individuals, you must already have different rarities of Whisperin Cores and Howler Cores in your inventory.

For those wondering, these cores are breakthrough materials that can be used to ascend weapons and level up resonator skills. You should give Maqi the lowest rarity materials since you will need the higher-rarity ones to progress further in the game.

Second Coming to Solaris Day 4 completion reward

Second Coming of Solaris Day Four Rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Completing the Crownless quest in this ongoing Wuthering Waves event will give you:

Astrite x60

Advanced Resonance Potion x4

Shell Credits x30,000

This concludes the Day 4 challenge for the Second Coming of Solaris event. It includes three more objectives, each offering 60 Astrites, meaning you can collect around 420 Astrites and other in-game resources if you collect all seven rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.