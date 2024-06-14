Wuthering Waves Golden Insect quest guide in Second Coming of Solaris event

The Golden Insect quest in Day 3 of the Second Coming of Solaris event is a very easy task that players can complete within a few minutes. This is the third part of the seven quests available in the event where completing each one gives 60 Astrites. The requirements for the Golden Insect quest can be met quite quickly by simply exploring the world.

This article provides a short and easy guide for the Golden Insect quest on Day 3 of the Second Coming of Solaris event.

Wuthering Waves Golden Insect Guide: Second Coming of Solaris

The third day of the Second Coming of Solaris event requires you to submit a Golden Insect. To start the quest, you need to talk to the Receptionist of Pioneer Association, Maqi.

Trending

Talk to Maqi to find out about today's game scenario

Talk to Maqi in the Pioneer Association again (Image via Kuro Games)

Similar to previous days in the Second Coming of Solaris event, teleport to the Jinzhou resonance beacon near the Pioneer Association office and talk to Maqi. She provides the inspiration and reference needed for today's event which is a Golden Insect.

Also read: Wuthering Waves "Wuthering Exploration" event: Release date, rewards, and more

Give the Golden Insect to Maqi

Hand over one of the three insects (Image via Kuro Games)

While you can opt to find clues for the Golden Insect quest, it won't be necessary as long you have one of the following insects in your inventory:

Phoenix Butterly

Golden-ringed Dragonfly

Chrysopa

Submit one of these three insects to complete the Golden Insect quest on Day 3 of the Second Coming of Solaris event. These insects can be found all over Huanglong and any player that has played the game for at least a few days will have it in their inventory.

These insects are used for crafting materials via the Synthesizer in Jinzhou, so make sure you don't submit one that you might need in the near future for obtaining certain materials.

Rewards for completing Golden Insect Quest

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Golden Insect quest:

Astrite x60

Advanced Sealed Tube x4

Medium Resonance Potion x5

Check out more Wuthering Waves articles: