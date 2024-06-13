Wuthering Waves Sea of Flowers in the Valley quest guide in Second Coming of Solaris event 

Second Coming of Solaris is a limited-time event in Wuthering Waves that tasks players with finding different materials every day. Day 2 features "Sea of Flowers in the Valley" as its objective. This task description might look quite confusing at first, but it is a very simple quest that requires only a couple of steps. And for your efforts, you receive great rewards.

This article will tell you how to complete the Sea of Flowers in the Valley quest during the Second Coming of Solaris event.

Wuthering Waves Sea of Flowers in the Valley quest in Second Coming of Solaris event location and rewards

Talk to Maqi to find about today's game scenario

Talk to Maqi in the Pioneer Association (Image via Kuro Games)

To start the Sea of Flowers in the Valley quest in the Second Coming of Solaris event, teleport to the Jinzhou resonance beacon near the Pioneer Association and talk to Maqi. She will provide you with a certain scenario and ask you to give her a "Sea of Flower" for reference.

Give the Sea of Flowers to Maqi

Submit one of these flowers to Maqi (Image via Kuro Games)

After the previous conversation ends, talk to Maqi again and click on the "I'm turning in Sea of Flowers" option to proceed with the quest. You can submit any of the flowers mentioned below::

Angelica

Dewvetch

Wintry Bell

Pecok Flower

Iris

Honeysuckle

Waterlamp

Viola

Bunnywort

Lemongrass

Pavo Plum

Having one of these flowers is enough to complete the second quest in this limited-time event. However, try not to submit Pecok Flower, Iris, or Wintry Bell as these are ascension materials required for certain Resonators.

Additionally, Pavo Plum is currently unavailable for farming, as it is rumored to be included in Version 1.1. However, the game still shows it as a flower option you can submit. It is also speculated to be one of Changli's ascension materials.

If you find yourself not having any of these flowers in your inventory, head over to Shifang Pharmacy in Jinzhou and buy them. The shop resets every Monday, so you can use this to your advantage and buy ascension material flowers as well.

For completing the second quest in the Second Coming of Solaris event, you receive the following rewards:

Astrite x60

Advanced Energy Core x4

Shell Credit x30000

