Wuthering Waves Changli ascension materials leaks

By N Siddarth
Modified Jun 05, 2024 21:10 GMT
Changli ascension materials
Changli ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Games)

Changli is a 5-star Fusion Resonator set to be released in the 1.1 Wuthering Waves update. She serves as the advisor to Jinzhou's magistrate, Jinhsi, who will also be released in Version 1.1. According to recent leaks, she uses the Sword as her weapon. Further leaks have given an early glimpse into Changli's ascension materials and skill upgrade materials.

This article will list the necessary Changli ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Changli ascension and skill materials leaks

Recent leaks have revealed the ascension materials for Changli as well as the materials needed for her skill upgrades. You can find Changli's rumored ascension materials below:

  • Rage Tacet Core x46
  • Crude Ring x4
  • Basic Ring x12
  • Improved Ring x12
  • Tailored Ring x4
  • Pavo Plum x60
  • Shell Credit x170000

Players should always upgrade their Resonators' skills to get the maximum leverage out of them. Listed below are Changli's rumored skill upgrade materials:

  • Sentinel's Dagger x26
  • 25x Inert Metallic Drip
  • 28x Reactive Metallic Drip
  • 55x Polarized Metallic Drip
  • 67x Heterized Metallic Drip
  • Crude Ring x25
  • Basic Ring x28
  • Improved Ring x40
  • Tailored Ring x57
  • Shell Credit x2300000

Where to find Changli's leaked ascension and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Pavo Plum

Pavo Plum is an unreleased Resonator Ascension material in Wuthering Waves that is likely to be present in the new Mt. Firmament region as part of Version 1.1

Rage Tacet Core

Inferno Rider location (Image via Kuro Games)
Inferno Rider location (Image via Kuro Games)

Rage Tacet Core is a boss drop that is obtained by defeating Inferno Rider located in the Sea of Flames, Port City of Guixu.

Sentinel's Dagger

The Sentinel Jue (Image via Kuro Games)
The Sentinel Jue (Image via Kuro Games)

Sentinel's Dagger is speculated to be the new weekly boss drop given by Sentinel Jue. The boss fight is set to be released in Version 1.1 along with other exciting changes.

Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Ring

A Tailored Ring (Image via Kuro Games)
A Tailored Ring (Image via Kuro Games)

Crude, Basic, Improved, and Tailored Rings are Weapon, Skill Material, and ascension drops that can only be obtained by defeating Exiles. An easy way to find them is to use the Guidebook and track their location.

Inert/Reactive/Polarized/Heterized Metallic Drip

Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants (Image via Kuro Games)
Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants (Image via Kuro Games)

Inert, Reactive, Polarized, and Heterized Metallic Drip are the materials Changli may potentially need to upgrade her skills. These can be obtained by spending 40 waveplates after defeating Tacet Discords in the Forgery Challenge: Flaming Remnants situated in the Sea of Flames, Port City of Guixu.

