Wuthering Waves Exiles locations and Ring farming routes

Exiles are one of three enemy categories in Wuthering Waves. These human enemies can be found all across Huanglong. Exiles comprise common and elite-class enemies who will drop Rings. You can use different rarities of Rings as development materials to breakthrough weapons, ascend resonators, and upgrade their skills.

It is an essential material and players will need a huge amount of it if they can plan to build multiple characters and weapons. Many might be curious about where and how to farm Rings. This article will cover everything you need to know about Exiles locations and Ring farming options.

Wuthering Waves Rings locations and farming guide

Different types of Rings dropped by Exiles (Image via Kuro Games)

Rings are one of many development materials in Wuthering Waves. Players can use them to ascend characters and weapons. In addition, you will also need a large amount of them if you want to upgrade a character's skills. You can defeat Exiles to obtain different rarities:

Crude Ring (2-star)

(2-star) Basic Ring (3-star)

(3-star) Improved Ring (4-star)

(4-star) Tailored Ring (5-star)

There are multiple sources to farm Crude/Basic/Improved/Tailored Rings from Exiles. Here is a brief of all the currently known sources.

Hunting Exiles

Use Guidebook to track Exiles and farm Rings (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can use the guidebook in Wuthering Waves to track spawn locations of all common and elite Exiles. Follow these steps to activate spawn tracking:

Open Terminal

Go to Guidebook

Select Echo Hunting & search Exiles

Click on detect to track their spawn locations

Make sure to unlock all Resonance Nexus and Beacons beforehand to have an easier time traveling around and farming Rings.

Item Exchange Store

Item Exchange Store (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can also buy Crude Rings from the Wuthering Waves Item Exchange store. You can obtain a total of 200 Crude Rings and every five Crude Rings will cost you 15 Oscillated Corals. The Item Exchange store will refresh every 42 days, so you can continue to buy them as long as you have enough Oscillated Corals.

Weapon Crafting Shop

Location of Uncle Wei's weapon shop (Image via Kuro Games)

Those who plan to use Coral elsewhere can use Shell Credits to obtain Rings. Players can visit the weapon crafting shop located in the northeast part of Jinzhou. Interact with Uncle Wei where you can buy Crude or Basic Rings for 1500 Shell Credits.

Keep in mind that Shell Credits are needed for practically everything, so make sure to spend it wisely.

Forgery Challenge

Forgery Challenges (Image via HoYoverse)

Wuthering Waves features a Forgery challenge that will be unlocked at Union Level 20. Players can consume 40 Waveplates here to obtain multiple weapon and skill materials including Basic Rings at every Forgery challenge. This way you can continue to farm Rings alongside other development materials.

