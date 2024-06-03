How to complete a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves

The Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves is among the most crucial challenges for players, as most of the important materials to upgrade your weapons arrive after completing such challenges. On the downside, they are not immediately accessible and require players to wait for it to be unlocked later in the game.

Moreover, with the game being new, numerous players are confused as to how to unlock and finish the Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves. This article talks about everything you need to know about these challenges.

Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves: How to unlock

You can select the challenge you want to complete from here (Image via Kuro Games)

You must reach Union Level 20 to unlock the Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves. The Forgery Challenges get automatically integrated into your guidebook once you have reached the required level and complete the third act of the main story.

When you open the pause menu, the level information at the bottom left corner (below the Resonator's name) shows your current Union Level. A guide to increasing Union Level in Wuthering Waves will help you reach the minimum requirement soon.

Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves: How to play

You can get plenty of Lento Helix by completing the Forgery Challenge (Image via Kuro Games)

Since Lennto Helix in Wuthering Waves is also included as a reward in one of the Forgery Challenges, many in the community are trying hard to locate different areas that can help them take part in these challenges.

The Forgery Challenge basically challenges the players to fight against different bosses or hordes of enemies. Here is how to start a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves:

Step 1: Click on the options button (controller) or Escape button (computer) to arrive at the pause menu.

Click on the options button (controller) or Escape button (computer) to arrive at the pause menu. Step 2: Locate the Guidebook sub-menu (either at the bottom row or on the far right) and click on it.

Locate the Guidebook sub-menu (either at the bottom row or on the far right) and click on it. Step 3: Locate the Forgery Challenge option and click on it.

Locate the Forgery Challenge option and click on it. Step 4: Once the tab opens, look for the "Forgery Challenge" section.

Once the tab opens, look for the "Forgery Challenge" section. Step 5: Select any of the challenges by clicking on the Proceed button.

If you are near the Misty Forest area, you can also locate a portal that will help you participate in a Forgery Challenge in Wuthering Waves.

Remember that taking part in any of these challenges will cost 40 Waveplates. You can get them from the Pioneer Podcast Battle Pass, or by waiting for four hours to automatically regenerate one Waveplate every six minutes. Since it is evident that the resources are scarce, you must try your best to save them for when it will matter the most.

