Wuthering Waves Galbrena Resonance Chain guide

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 09, 2025 04:06 GMT
Galbrena Resonance Chain guide (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena Resonance Chain guide (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena is finally out in Wuthering Waves. She is a main DPS unit that uses Pistols. While you can keep Galbrena at S0, the game allows you to pull extra copies and unlock additional bonuses that significantly increase her damage output, making her even stronger.

This article discusses all six Sequence Nodes in Galbrena's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves.

All Galbrena Resonance Chain Sequence Nodes in Wuthering Waves

Galbrena&#039;s Resonance Chain (Image via Kuro Games)
Galbrena's Resonance Chain (Image via Kuro Games)

Here is a list of all the Sequence Nodes in Galbrena's Resonance Chain in Wuthering Waves:

  • S1 - When casting Resonance Skill - Ascent of Malice, each point of Afterflame additionally grants 2% Crit. DMG to Basic Attack - Seraphic Execution, Heavy Attack - Flamewing Verdict, Mid-air Attack - Hellsent Barrage, Resonance Skill - Ravage, and Dodge Counter - Purgatory Scourge, up to 80%. This effect is removed upon exiting Demon Hypostasis. While in Demon Hypostasis, Basic Attack - Seraphic Execution Stage 5, Heavy Attack - Flamewing Verdict Stage 3, and Mid-air Attack - Hellsent Barrage are immune to interruption.
  • S2 - Burning Drive grants 350% more ATK Bonus.
  • S3 - Resonance Liberation DMG Multiplier is increased by 130%.
  • S4 - When Resonators in the team cast Echo Skill, all Resonators in the team gain 20% all-Attribute DMG Bonus for 20s.
  • S5 - The DMG Multipliers of Resonance Skill - Encroach, Resonance Skill - Ascent of Malice, and Resonance Skill - Ravage are increased by 150%.
  • S6 - Demon Hypostasis becomes Eternal Hypostasis. Eternal Hypostasis retains all effects of Demon Hypostasis. Additionally, Eternal Hypostasis lasts, the DMG Multipliers of Basic Attack - Seraphic Execution, Heavy Attack - Flamewing Verdict, Mid-air Attack - Hellsent Barrage, and Dodge Counter -Purgatory Scourge are additionally increased by 60%. When casting Resonance Skill - Ascent of Malice, for every 1 point of Afterflame consumed, Galbrena's Basic Attack - Seraphic Execution, Heavy Attack - Flamewing Verdict, Mid-air Attack - Hellsent Barrage, Resonance Skill - Ravage, and Dodge Counter -Purgatory Scourge gain 0.875% Fusion DMG Amplification, up to 35%, which is removed upon exiting Eternal Hypostasis.
Also read: Best Galbrena build guide in WuWa - Echoes, weapons, and teams

While each Sequence Node in Galbrena's Resonance Chain increases her damage by a good amount, pulling extra copies isn't recommended since she is already pretty great at S0. You are also better off pulling her signature weapon, Lux & Umbra, since it provides bonuses than her early Sequence Nodes.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

bell-icon Manage notifications