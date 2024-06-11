Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Echoes guide

Jinhsi is an upcoming playable character in Wuthering Waves. She is a 5-star Resonator and is expected to be a strong Spectro unit that can be used in both DPS and sub-DPS roles. Luckily, her kit has already been leaked so Rovers can start preparing for her by farming the best Echoes and building a proper set. This article will list the best Echoes for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves, as per her leaked kit.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Best Echoes for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves

1) Celestial Light

Celestial Light (Image via Kuro Games)

Echo skill: Jue

Jue Main stat: Crit Rate/DMG, ATK%, Energy

Trending

Celestial Light is the best Echo set for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves. Its 2-pc set bonus increases the equipping character's Spectro DMG by 10%. In addition, the 5-pc set provides another Spectro DMG bonus of 30% for 15 seconds after the Resonator uses its Intro Skill. This allows the character to gain up to 40% Spectro DMG bonus.

It is also worth adding that Jue will always be the best primary Echo for Jinhsi. Unfortunately, the Jue boss is unavailable in version 1.0 but Kuro Games has confirmed the dragon will be added as a boss in version 1.1. Furthermore, recent beta leaks suggest Jue will added as a new Echo.

2) Lingering Tunes

Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Echo skill: Mech Abomination

Mech Abomination Main stat: Crit Rate/DMG, ATK%, Energy

Lingering Tunes is a good Echo set for Jinhsi in Wuthering Waves. While it won't buff the Magistrate's Spectro DMG, it will increase her ATK by a significant amount. The 2-pc boosts the equipping unit's ATK by 10%. Meanwhile, the 5-pc increases the character's ATK by 5% every 1.5 seconds while on the field, allowing one to get up to 20% ATK in this way.

When using the Lingering Tunes set, Mech Abomination is the best primary Echo option for Jinhsi.

3) Celestial Light + Lingering Tunes

Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes (Image via Kuro Games)

Echo skill: Jue

Jue Main stats: Crit Rate/DMG, ATK%, Energy

If you don't have a full set of the previous two entries, you can opt for a 2-pc + 2-pc combo of the Celestial Light and Lingering Tunes sets. The former provides a 10% Spectro DMG bonus and the latter will increase the ATK by 10%. In addition, you can use an offset piece with good stats to fill the last slot.

Jue is the recommended primary Echo for Jinshi for this combo as well.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.