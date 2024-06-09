Wuthering Waves Jinhsi gacha animations, idle poses, and combat gameplay leaks

Jinhsi is an upcoming playable character in Wuthering Waves 1.1. She is a 5-star Resonator and is expected to be a Broadblade user with Spectro Attribute. There's not much official information on Jinhsi as a playable unit, but several beta leaks have shared her potential idle, gacha summoning, and combat gameplay animation. It can be seen that she has a close connection with the Sentinel of Jinzhou, Jue, as he is present in nearly all of her animations.

This article will briefly cover all of Jinhsi's gameplay, gacha, and idles animations in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks show Jinhsi's gacha, idle, and combat animations

Gacha summoning animation

A popular and reliable leaker called Mero recently leaked all of Jinhsi's animations in Wuthering Waves. Based on the leaks, when the Magistrate of Jinzhou is summoned from the gacha, she spins around once and a drop of light falls into her palms before she joins her hands to assume a praying pose. The next scene shows Jue surrounding Jinhsi's body, and the animation ends with the latter sitting on the dragon.

Jinhsi idle poses

According to the beta leaks via Mero, Jinhsi has three idle poses. The first one is pretty simple as she appears to be playing with her hair and thinking about something. The next one is more eye-catching. A strange shining light appears around Jinhsi before she touches it and it turns into Jue.

Finally, in the third idle pose, she says something before joining her hands to pray and two horns appear on her head, which might be related to her connection with the dragon.

Jinhsi combat animation

Jinhsi's Basic Attack is a four-hit combo that starts with two Broadblade strikes before summoning Jue for the third hit followed by a final lightning strike. She also has a few more combos which are likely her Heavy Attack animations, in which she charges forward while swinging around her Broadblade.

Jinhsi seems to have an enhanced state, in which she either floats or walks on air as one can see ripples around her feet. This ability might be related to her Forte Circuit but there's no official info available at the moment. Meanwhile, Jinhsi summons Jue in her skill animation to fire a beam. Two horns also appear on her head similar to her idle pose.

Interestingly, Jue also appears in Jinshi's ultimate animation but it has a slightly different animation. Overall, the Magistrate's animation looks amazing.

Follow Sporstkeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.