Wuthering Waves Jinshi gameplay and animations leaks: Skill, liberation, and more

Wuthering Waves Jinshi gameplay has been leaked online, and fans can expect the Magistrate of Jinzhou to embrace the true nature of a Dragon Maiden. With jaw-dropping animations and a dragon summon straight out of fantasy books, this character may tempt many to spend their hard-earned money on her banner.

In this article, we will look at Jinshi's leaked gameplay in Wuthering Waves and discuss her various abilities.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the r/WutheringWavesLeaks subreddit. The final result might differ from these and readers are advised to take this content with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Jinshi gameplay and animation leaks explained

Jinshi is a Resonator from the Spectro-element and wields a Broadblade. The character is expected to arrive in Wuthering Waves patch 1.1, and here is what we can decipher about her from the leaked animations:

Basic attacks

She can perform up to four consecutive attacks, dealing Spectro damage. The Magistrate can also plunge from mid-air to deal Spectro damage. For her charged attack, she dashes forward to deal elemental damage, continuing her default combo.

Jinshi has an aerial mode, which may have something to do with her Forte Circuit. Details on this are yet to be revealed and we will have to wait for Kuro Games to disclose more on this.

Resonance Skill

For her Resonance Skill, the Magistrate of Jinzhou summons a dragon, which deals multi-hit Spectro damage. This attack also seems to have a different mode based on her Forte Circuit.

Resonance Liberation

Jinshi's Resonance Liberation in Wuthering Waves is nothing short of art. It showcases her with dragon's horns on her head as she summons a gigantic dragon that drops a pillar of lightning to deal massive Spectro Damage.

Like Jiyan's gameplay, she also seems to have an alternate Resonance Liberation based on her Forte Circuit. In this mode, the dragon deals an additional attack by shooting a Spectro beam from its mouth, akin to Gyarados using Hyper Beam in the Pokemon series.

More on Jinshi's attack animations

Given how Forte Circuits usually work, the damage for the various modes will probably be buffed based on the number of attacks performed, or the number of enemies hit. Given that the Jinzhou Magistrate is not fighting enemies in the leaked video, it is likely the weakest form of her attack.

This means the animations can potentially be even better, based on how her Forte Circuit functions. One thing is for sure, this character will drain the wallets of many players, thanks to Kuro Games' amazing character design and animation prowess.

