Wuthering Waves leaks hint at Jinhsi and Changli's playstyle and mechanics

Latest Wuthering Waves leaks from reliable leaker, Stormy Waves, have shown the community a potentially important insight into the two new playable Resonators that will make their debut in Wuthering Waves Version 1.1. The upcoming update is set to go live on June 28, 2024, and there is a lot of excitement as a lot of other content apart from the playable Resonators is confirmed to be added by Kuro Games.

This article briefly goes over the recent Wuthering Waves leaks and explores the potential impact it can have on the game's current meta and the possible power level of these two Resonators.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks and that are subject to change on release.

Recent Wuthering Waves leaks suggest Jinhsi and Changli to be the Main DPS

The recent Wuthering Waves leak from Stormy Waves suggests that Jinhsi and Changli, the upcoming playable Resonators in Version 1.1, are potentially the Main DPS Resonators. This is an interesting outlook as the game already has a good amount of Main DPS Resonators on release, with Jiyan, Calcharo, Encore, and Havoc Rover being some of the notable names.

Furthermore, the Resonance Skill of Changli is suggested to be damage-oriented while her Resonance Liberation gives a boost to her damage. She might also receive a Fusion damage boost which will synergize well with her kit as Changli utilizes the Fusion attribute.

Jinhsi uses the Spectro attribute and will be the third Spectro Resonator after Rover and Verina. According to the leaks, she might be the first Spectro Main DPS and another Broadblade user who could operate in this role. Jinhsi's Resonance Skill, similar to Changli, provides damage while the leaks do not cover the rest of her kit.

The potential roles of Jinhsi and Changli as Main DPS Resonators is a bit surprising as the game still lacks solid support Resonators with only two healers in the game. The addition of Jinhsi and Changli as possible Main DPS Resonators will boost the count to nine, which is quite a lot when other roles are still lacking.

Of course, all of this can change as we still don't know their exact kit and playstyle. However, this leak is a possibly good indicator of what to expect from Jinhsi and Changli and the primary roles they will fulfill in the game.

