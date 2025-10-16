Wuthering Waves Mummer's Wish quest guide

Mummer's Wish in Wuthering Waves is a Side Quest that you can find in Septimont. During the quest, you save a weak Aria Mummer and help it deliver four Melody Boxes, each carrying a piece of music. Completing the mission will give you several in-game rewards, including Astrites, and unlock a hidden trophy.
This article will guide you on how to start and complete the Mummer's Wish quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Mummer's Wish queat location and guide
How to start Mummer's Wish quest
The Mummer's Wish quest is automatically unlocked after you complete the Dawn Breaks on Dark Tide main story quest in Wuthering Waves. It will appear on your quest tab, and you can start it by talking to an NPC named Tertia in Capitoline Hill, Septimont.
Find the Aria Mummer and defeat the enemies
Use the Resonance Nexus in Capitoline Hill and head northwest to find the Aria Mummer. Defeat all the enemies and interact with Aria Mummer.
Return to Septimont
Follow the navigation and go to the entrance of the Septimont City. This will trigger a cutscene and introduce another NPC.
Find the first recipient
Use the Resonance Beacon near Solis Tavern in Capitoline Hill and go northwest to find the first recipient. Interact with the Sorrowful Boy and hand over the Melody Box.
Find the second recipient
After talking to the Sorrowful Boy, head south to find a Stubborn Girl and interact with her.
Visit Galba and check with the medic
Go southeast to visit Galba. Reaching the quest marker will trigger a cutscene. Once that is done, interact with the medic.
Find Galba's brother and defeat the enemies
Go to the lake west of Capitoline Hill to find a Battered Gladiator. Defeat all the enemies and interact with the NPC.
Visit Aleus and check on Grisoni
Use the Resonance Beacon northwest of Capitoline Hill and go southeast to find Aleus near the cable car station. Interact with him before checking on Grisoni.
Find Strozzia's brother and talk to Pierrot
Go to Ragunna City to find Strozzia's brother near Nyarla's Masks & Garments store. Interact with Julio and tell him what happened to Strozzia. Next, go to the bridge and talk to Pierrot.
Find the little girl in Septimont
Return to Septimont and talk to Tertia again to complete the Mummer's Wish quest in Wuthering Waves. You will get the following as a reward:
- Astrite x 30
- Advanced Resonance Potion x 4
- Advanced Sealed Tube x 3
Additionally, you will get the "Sleep to the Music" trophy.
