All character locations in Wuthering Waves 2.7

Rovers can meet several Rinascita characters in the overworld after completing the Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides main story quest in Wuthering Waves 2.7. Most of the Resonators can be found at more than one location, so you can interact with them multiple times. Furthermore, some interactions unlock hidden trophies that give Astrites.

Ad

This article will cover the new locations of all the Resonators that you can meet after completing the final Rinascita main story quest in Wuthering Waves 2.7.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 character locations

Galbrena location #1

Galbrena in Capitoline Hill (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the eastern Resonance Beacon in Capitoline Hill, Septimont, and go southeast to find Galbrena sitting at a table. She will be available in this location only around 13:00.

Ad

Trending

Galbrena location #2

Galbrena in Haven of Sprouts (Image via Kuro Games)

At around 00:00, you can find Galbrena northwest of the Resonance Beacon in Haven of Sprouts, Black Shores. You will also get the "Farewell, Walking Hunter" trophy after interacting with her.

Ad

Cartethyia location #1

Cartethyia in Ragunna City (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Cartethyia at Trattoria's Margherita in Ragunna City at around 12:00.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves Stone Rose locations and farming guide

Cartethyia location #2

Cartethyia in Whisperwind Haven (Image via Kuro Games)

Around 19:00, use the Resonance Beacon southwest of Mistveil Bay and go northwest to find Cartethyia practicing her sword near the large tree by the lake.

Ad

Cartethyia location #3

Cartethyia near Tower of Unity (Image via Kuro Games)

Go to the floating island northeast of the Tower of Unity at 00:00 to find Cartethyia.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 3.0 characters leaked

Augusta location #1

Augusta in Titanbone Expanse (Image via Kuro Games)

Augusta can be found in the training arena in Titanbone Expanse around 21:00. Interacting with her will unlock the "From Now Till Sunrise" trophy.

Ad

Augusta location #2

Augusta in her throne room (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Augusta in her throne room as well. Go to the Ephor's Palace at 12:00 to meet her.

Ad

Iuno location

Iuno in Asphodel Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Nexus in the Three Heroes' Crest and go east to find Iuno resting on the tree in the middle of the lake at around 20:00.

Ad

Also read: Galbrena vs Lupa - Which 5-star should you get in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?

Phoebe location

Phoebe in City Square, Ragunna City (Image via Kuro Games)

Phoebe can be found near the fountain in City Square, Ragunna City, at around 06:00. Interacting with her will unlock the "Return of Dawn's Embrace" trophy.

Ad

Ciaccona location #1

Ciaccona in Ragunna City (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Beacon near Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City and go south to find Ciaccona in front of a Plushie group around 14:00.

Ad

Ciaccona location #2

Ciaccona in Whisperwind Haven (Image via Kuro Games)

Use the Resonance Nexus east of Order of the Deep and go southwest to find Ciaccona around 06:00.

Ad

Also read: Best Galbrena build guide in WuWa - Echoes, weapons, and teams

Brant location #1

Brant near Averardo Bank in Ragunna City (Image via Kuro Games)

You can find Brant near Averardo Bank in Ragunna City around 18:00.

Ad

Brant location #2

Brant in Fool's Elysium (Image via Kuro Games)

Go to the Fool's Elysium in Petinent's End around 14:00 to find Brant on the center stage.

Ad

Roccia location

Roccia in Fool's Elysium (Image via Kuro Games)

You can also find Roccia on the stage at the same time as Brant's.

Ad

This concludes the Wuthering Waves 2.7 character locations guide.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.