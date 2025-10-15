All character locations in Wuthering Waves 2.7

Rovers can meet several Rinascita characters in the overworld after completing the Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides main story quest in Wuthering Waves 2.7. Most of the Resonators can be found at more than one location, so you can interact with them multiple times. Furthermore, some interactions unlock hidden trophies that give Astrites.
This article will cover the new locations of all the Resonators that you can meet after completing the final Rinascita main story quest in Wuthering Waves 2.7.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 character locations
Galbrena location #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Use the eastern Resonance Beacon in Capitoline Hill, Septimont, and go southeast to find Galbrena sitting at a table. She will be available in this location only around 13:00.
Galbrena location #2
At around 00:00, you can find Galbrena northwest of the Resonance Beacon in Haven of Sprouts, Black Shores. You will also get the "Farewell, Walking Hunter" trophy after interacting with her.
Cartethyia location #1
You can find Cartethyia at Trattoria's Margherita in Ragunna City at around 12:00.
Also read: Wuthering Waves Stone Rose locations and farming guide
Cartethyia location #2
Around 19:00, use the Resonance Beacon southwest of Mistveil Bay and go northwest to find Cartethyia practicing her sword near the large tree by the lake.
Cartethyia location #3
Go to the floating island northeast of the Tower of Unity at 00:00 to find Cartethyia.
Also read: Wuthering Waves 3.0 characters leaked
Augusta location #1
Augusta can be found in the training arena in Titanbone Expanse around 21:00. Interacting with her will unlock the "From Now Till Sunrise" trophy.
Augusta location #2
You can find Augusta in her throne room as well. Go to the Ephor's Palace at 12:00 to meet her.
Iuno location
Use the Resonance Nexus in the Three Heroes' Crest and go east to find Iuno resting on the tree in the middle of the lake at around 20:00.
Also read: Galbrena vs Lupa - Which 5-star should you get in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?
Phoebe location
Phoebe can be found near the fountain in City Square, Ragunna City, at around 06:00. Interacting with her will unlock the "Return of Dawn's Embrace" trophy.
Ciaccona location #1
Use the Resonance Beacon near Rosemary's Apothecary in Ragunna City and go south to find Ciaccona in front of a Plushie group around 14:00.
Ciaccona location #2
Use the Resonance Nexus east of Order of the Deep and go southwest to find Ciaccona around 06:00.
Also read: Best Galbrena build guide in WuWa - Echoes, weapons, and teams
Brant location #1
You can find Brant near Averardo Bank in Ragunna City around 18:00.
Brant location #2
Go to the Fool's Elysium in Petinent's End around 14:00 to find Brant on the center stage.
Roccia location
You can also find Roccia on the stage at the same time as Brant's.
This concludes the Wuthering Waves 2.7 character locations guide.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.