Galbrena vs Lupa: Which 5-star should you get in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update's first half has two featured characters, Galbrena and Lupa, both of whom are available for a limited time. While both are from the Fusion attribute, their roles are quite different, and you might wonder who is worth pulling. It all comes down to what characters you own, especially on what teams you can create.

Ad

Let's check some advantages that both Galbrena and Lupa bring to the table to find out who you should pull for in Wuthering Waves 2.7.

Galbrena vs Lupa: Who is the more worthy pull in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?

Both Galbrena and Lupa are strong characters in their own roles and can easily become a big matter of choice in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update's first half banners. Let's examine their strengths, especially what advantages each provides over the other.

Ad

Trending

Lux and Umbra increase her damage significantly (Image via Kuro Games)

Advantages of Galbrena over Lupa

Ad

Strong fusion damage with the correct setup that easily outshines Changli's DPS output in her premium team

Is a flexible DPS character who does not require a mono Fusion team.

Advantages of Lupa over Galbrena

Is a great buffer who can also slot in as sub-DPS. She can amplify skill and fusion damage.

Requires little field time to apply her buffs

Does not rely on her signature weapon. It is a nice addition if you want her to deal damage, but she can use free-to-play weapons.

Ad

Lupa in Wuthering Waves is easily the best pick, especially if you already own Brant and Changli. She is one of the best teammates for the mono fusion team and will provide you with substantial buffs. Even without Changli, she is one of the best characters to pair up with Brant, who is one of the best fusion characters.

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a fantastic pick if you are interested in obtaining a new DPS character. But keep in mind that the power creep in this game is not as high as in some other titles. While new units definitely give you more damage output, you can still clear the endgame content easily with Changli, the previous fusion DPS.

Also, there is something that you should keep in mind that Galbrena lacks versatility when it comes to weapons. While other 5-star weapons kind of work, she is tied down to her signature weapons, Lux and Umbra, which are also featured in the weapon convene of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.