Galbrena vs Lupa: Which 5-star should you get in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update's first half has two featured characters, Galbrena and Lupa, both of whom are available for a limited time. While both are from the Fusion attribute, their roles are quite different, and you might wonder who is worth pulling. It all comes down to what characters you own, especially on what teams you can create.
Let's check some advantages that both Galbrena and Lupa bring to the table to find out who you should pull for in Wuthering Waves 2.7.
Galbrena vs Lupa: Who is the more worthy pull in Wuthering Waves 2.7 first half?
Both Galbrena and Lupa are strong characters in their own roles and can easily become a big matter of choice in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update's first half banners. Let's examine their strengths, especially what advantages each provides over the other.
Advantages of Galbrena over Lupa
- Strong fusion damage with the correct setup that easily outshines Changli's DPS output in her premium team
- Is a flexible DPS character who does not require a mono Fusion team.
Advantages of Lupa over Galbrena
- Is a great buffer who can also slot in as sub-DPS. She can amplify skill and fusion damage.
- Requires little field time to apply her buffs
- Does not rely on her signature weapon. It is a nice addition if you want her to deal damage, but she can use free-to-play weapons.
Lupa in Wuthering Waves is easily the best pick, especially if you already own Brant and Changli. She is one of the best teammates for the mono fusion team and will provide you with substantial buffs. Even without Changli, she is one of the best characters to pair up with Brant, who is one of the best fusion characters.
Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a fantastic pick if you are interested in obtaining a new DPS character. But keep in mind that the power creep in this game is not as high as in some other titles. While new units definitely give you more damage output, you can still clear the endgame content easily with Changli, the previous fusion DPS.
Also, there is something that you should keep in mind that Galbrena lacks versatility when it comes to weapons. While other 5-star weapons kind of work, she is tied down to her signature weapons, Lux and Umbra, which are also featured in the weapon convene of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.
