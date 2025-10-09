Wuthering Waves Stone Rose locations and farming guide

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Oct 09, 2025 06:33 GMT
Stone Rose farming guide (Image via Kuro Games)
Stone Rose in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item in Rinascita. It is also a character ascension material that you can use to level up Galbrena. You can find up to 48 Stone Roses while exploring The Wastelands in Sanguis Plateaus. Additionally, you can purchase some of these flowers using Shell Credits from an NPC shop in Septimont.

This article covers the locations of all the Stone Roses that you can farm in Wuthering Waves.

All Stone Rose locations in Wuthering Waves

Stone Rose location #1

Stone Rose locations below the Rustblood Pass (Image via Kuro Games)
Use the Resonance Beacon southeast of the Tetragon Temple and head southeast to find the first Stone Rose farming spot below the Rustblood Pass. You can collect up to eight flowers near the Dark Tide river.

Stone Rose location #2

More Stone Roses below Rustblood Pass (Image via Kuro Games)
Head west to find up to 12 Stone Roses near the gladiator statues and the dead trees.

Stone Rose location #3

Stone Roses near the Resonance Nexus in Murmurstown (Image via Kuro Games)
Teleport to Murmurstown using the Resonance Nexus and go straight to find up to 10 Stone Roses near the building walls.

Stone Rose location #4

Stone Rose locations near the hooded figure statue in Murmurstown (Image via Kuro Games)
Head northeast until you reach the statue of the hooded figure and jump down to find nine Stone Roses near the gladiator statues. Do note that you may also find some enemies nearby, so carry a strong party.

Stone Rose location #5

Last Stone Rose farming spot in Murmurstown (Image via Kuro Games)
Head northeast again to find the remaining nine Stone Roses near a group of corrupted NPCs in Murmurstown.

Once you've collected all the Stone Roses, you should have 48 flowers in your inventory.

Buy the flowers from the Silver Helmet shop

Purchase Stone Rose from the Silver Helmet store (Image via Kuro Games)
Go to Septimont and talk to Danvers to open the Silver Helmet shop menu. You can purchase up to 15 Stone Roses from her. Each flower costs 3,000 Shell Credits, so all 15 will cost you 45,000 Shell Credits.

Finally, you should have 63 Stone Roses in your inventory. Luckily, you only need 60 for Galbrena's max ascension.

Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:

