Wuthering Waves Stone Rose locations and farming guide

Stone Rose in Wuthering Waves is a local specialty item in Rinascita. It is also a character ascension material that you can use to level up Galbrena. You can find up to 48 Stone Roses while exploring The Wastelands in Sanguis Plateaus. Additionally, you can purchase some of these flowers using Shell Credits from an NPC shop in Septimont.
This article covers the locations of all the Stone Roses that you can farm in Wuthering Waves.
All Stone Rose locations in Wuthering Waves
Stone Rose location #1
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Use the Resonance Beacon southeast of the Tetragon Temple and head southeast to find the first Stone Rose farming spot below the Rustblood Pass. You can collect up to eight flowers near the Dark Tide river.
Stone Rose location #2
Head west to find up to 12 Stone Roses near the gladiator statues and the dead trees.
Stone Rose location #3
Teleport to Murmurstown using the Resonance Nexus and go straight to find up to 10 Stone Roses near the building walls.
Stone Rose location #4
Head northeast until you reach the statue of the hooded figure and jump down to find nine Stone Roses near the gladiator statues. Do note that you may also find some enemies nearby, so carry a strong party.
Stone Rose location #5
Head northeast again to find the remaining nine Stone Roses near a group of corrupted NPCs in Murmurstown.
Once you've collected all the Stone Roses, you should have 48 flowers in your inventory.
Buy the flowers from the Silver Helmet shop
Go to Septimont and talk to Danvers to open the Silver Helmet shop menu. You can purchase up to 15 Stone Roses from her. Each flower costs 3,000 Shell Credits, so all 15 will cost you 45,000 Shell Credits.
Finally, you should have 63 Stone Roses in your inventory. Luckily, you only need 60 for Galbrena's max ascension.
Check out our other Wuthering Waves guides:
- Best Galbrena build guide in WuWa
- How to defeat Threnodian Leviathan in WuWa
- Best weapons for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
- Galbrena Resonance Chain guide
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.