How to defeat Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves is a weekly boss that was added with the 2.7 update. You will have to fight the boss once in the game's story, before she becomes available as a permanent challenge. Similar to other weekly bosses in the game, you can fight the Threnodian Leviathan thrice every week to obtain materials that upgrade your Resonator's skill.
Let's go over everything you need to know about beating the Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves.
Threnodian Leviathan boss location in Wuthering Waves
Leviathan is the Threnodian that has been causing havoc in Rinascita, and as Rover's story in the island nation comes to a close, you will need to defeat her. Once you face off against her in the main story, you will be able to find her in the new Three Heroes' Crest area in Septimont's Sanguis Plateaus region in Wuthering Waves.
Keep in mind that to unlock the boss, you will need to finish the story first. Once you complete Chapter 2, Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. Finishing this main mission will unlock the boss's Sonoro Sphere in the Sanguis Plateaus.
Tips to defeat Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves
Threnodian Leviathan holds a corrupted form of Cartethyia, or Fleurdelys, in Wuthering Waves and will mostly follow similar attack patterns, except for a few new moves. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to defeat her.
- During the story, the boss will feature two phases. Make sure to activate your Sonoro Powers to take down her Shields first.
- Look out for when Leviathan starts floating up in the air. She will throw projectiles at you before coming down to do a sweep attack. This can knock you down to the ground.
- She can split herself into two parts. Make sure to attack the dark tide variant first.
- She can cast a meteor shower-like attack that can be easily avoided. Don't attack her during this and wait for it to end.
Team setups
Leviathan does not have any particular weakness, so you can bring any powerful Resonator you have to kill her. Here are a few team suggestions for you:
- Augusta, Iuno, Shorekeeper
- Phrolova, Cantarella, Shorekeeper
- Galbrena, Iuno, Shorekeeper
- Mortefi, Jiyan, Verina
Rewards for defeating Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves
Here are the rewards for defeating Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves
- Reminiscence: Threnodian Leviathan
- Intimacy
- Union EXP
- Sealed Tube
- Resonance Potion
- Energy Core
- Curse of the Abyss
- Standard Weapon Mold
You can use the Curse of the Abyss to level up talent for characters like Galbrena in Wuthering Waves.
