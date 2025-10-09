How to defeat Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves is a weekly boss that was added with the 2.7 update. You will have to fight the boss once in the game's story, before she becomes available as a permanent challenge. Similar to other weekly bosses in the game, you can fight the Threnodian Leviathan thrice every week to obtain materials that upgrade your Resonator's skill.

Ad

Let's go over everything you need to know about beating the Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves.

Threnodian Leviathan boss location in Wuthering Waves

Leviathan is the Threnodian that has been causing havoc in Rinascita, and as Rover's story in the island nation comes to a close, you will need to defeat her. Once you face off against her in the main story, you will be able to find her in the new Three Heroes' Crest area in Septimont's Sanguis Plateaus region in Wuthering Waves.

Ad

Trending

Boss location ( Image via Kuro Games)

Keep in mind that to unlock the boss, you will need to finish the story first. Once you complete Chapter 2, Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides. Finishing this main mission will unlock the boss's Sonoro Sphere in the Sanguis Plateaus.

Ad

Tips to defeat Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves

Threnodian Leviathan holds a corrupted form of Cartethyia, or Fleurdelys, in Wuthering Waves and will mostly follow similar attack patterns, except for a few new moves. Here are a few tips and tricks on how to defeat her.

During the story, the boss will feature two phases . Make sure to activate your Sonoro Powers to take down her Shields first.

. Make sure to activate your Sonoro Powers to take down her Shields first. Look out for when Leviathan starts floating up in the air. She will throw projectiles at you before coming down to do a sweep attack. This can knock you down to the ground.

She can split herself into two parts. Make sure to attack the dark tide variant first.

She can cast a meteor shower-like attack that can be easily avoided. Don't attack her during this and wait for it to end.

Ad

Team setups

Leviathan does not have any particular weakness, so you can bring any powerful Resonator you have to kill her. Here are a few team suggestions for you:

Augusta, Iuno, Shorekeeper

Phrolova, Cantarella, Shorekeeper

Galbrena, Iuno, Shorekeeper

Mortefi, Jiyan, Verina

Also Read: Best Iuno Build Guide in Wuthering Waves

Rewards for defeating Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves

Here are the rewards for defeating Threnodian Leviathan in Wuthering Waves

Ad

Rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

Reminiscence: Threnodian Leviathan

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

Curse of the Abyss

Standard Weapon Mold

You can use the Curse of the Abyss to level up talent for characters like Galbrena in Wuthering Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.