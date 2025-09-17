Best Iuno build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

Iuno has been released in Wuthering Waves and will be available for a limited time till the end of version 2.6. The Priestess of the Tetragon Temple of Septimont is a powerful sub-DPS, but her major role is to be an amplifier for the Ephor Augusta, who was the first character of the WuWa 2.6 update.

Let's take a look at the best Iuno build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

The Priestess of Tetragon Temple can either perform as a Sub-DPS or a pure support, based on what you have available.

3-piece Crown of Valor + 2-piece Gusts of Welkin/ Windward Pilgrimage

Sonata setups (Image via Kuro Games)

A combination of two sets, this will technically be the best Sonata Effects that you can equip on the Priestess of Tetragon Temple. The Crown of Valor is a new set that buffs you if you have a Shield, and Iuno can create one for herself, similar to Augusta in Wuthering Waves.

Use two pieces of either Gusts of Welkin, Windward Pilgrimage, or Sierra Gale for the 10% Aero Damage increase, as the Crown of Valor comes only in a set of three.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

5-piece Sierra Gale

The Sierra Gale Sonata set is another great choice for building the Priestess of the Tetragon Temple as a sub-DPS. It increases your Aero Damage to a total of 40% once you perform an intro skill.

Given that she does not apply Aero Erosion, you can skip the 5-piece Gusts of Welkin or Windward Pilgrimage sets.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

5-piece Moonlit Clouds

The Moonlit Clouds is a great set for those who want to build Iuno as a pure support in Wuthering Waves. It grants you energy regen and buffs the incoming Resonator's attack by 22.5%. This is a great set, especially if you want to maximize her supporting capabilities.

Cost 4 : Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 3 : Aero Damage Bonus

: Aero Damage Bonus Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Cost 1 : ATK%

: ATK% Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen

Main Echo for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

The Main Echo that you will use will depend on what Sonata set you are equipping her with. If you decide to go with the Crown of Valor configuration, use Lady of the Sea (Mya). This Echo gives you 12.00% Aero DMG Bonus and 12.00% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus.

Sierra Gale users will either have to use the Nightmare or the normal Feilian Beringal. The former works the best as it provides you with a huge 12.00% Aero DMG Bonus and 12.00% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus.

Moonlit Clouds users will need to use the Impermanence Heron Echo. It gives you back energy for the current character and will increase the damage for the next Reosnator.

Best weapons for Augusta in Wuthering Waves

1) Moongazer's Sigil

Weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

The Moongazer's Sigil is Iuno's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves and the best-in-slot choice for her. It gives you a base attack of 500 and a massive Crit Rate of 36%. It's passive also increases ATK by 12% and gives you a 20% Liberation bonus on using Intro Skill.

Given that the Priestess can shield herself, the second part of the passive also works well, allowing you to ignore enemy defenses.

2) Verity's Handle

Xiangli Yao's gauntlet, the Verity's Handle, is the second-best choice for Iuno in Wuthering Waves. It significantly buffs your Resonance Liberation by 48% when you use it once. The second part of its passive won't work that well, given that the Priestess of Tetragon Temple cannot cast Resonance Skill often.

But its high 588 Base Attack and 24.3% Crit Rate more than make up for it.

3) Other choices

Blazing Justice (Limited 5-star gauntlet)

Abyss Surges (Standard 5-star gauntlet)

Aether Strike (Battle Pass)

Stonard (Battle Pass)

Hollow Mirage (Gacha 4-star)

Best teammates for Iuno in Wuthering Waves

Here are a few resonators who will work the best with Iuno in Wuthering Waves.

Augusta

Shorekeeper

Jiyan

Verina

The Priestess of the Tetragon Temple specializes in buffing the damage for other resonators, as well as healing them. Augusta works the best with her, as Iuno can further buff the Ephor's damage as she can give herself a shield.

