How to beat Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves: Boss location, rewards, and more

The Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves is a new world boss that you can find in Septimont. Version 2.6 added two new bosses to the game, both of whom you will need to farm to obtain character ascension materials for resonators such as Augusta and Iuno. The Lady of the Sea is one of them, and you can challenge her by visiting a special Sonoro sphere.

This article will cover where to find and defeat Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves.

Lady of the Sea boss location in Wuthering Waves

The Lady of the Sea boss can be found in the Capitoline Hill region of Septimont in Wuthering Waves. She is found in the main colosseum arena of the area, and you can easily locate her Sonoro Sphere on the map. To fight the boss, you will have to enter the domain.

Boss location (Image via Kuro Games, SK Gaming)

Keep in mind that the Lady of the Sea boss is unlocked once you fight her during the main story. She was the main antagonist of the 2.4 story quest, and if you did face off against her, then the Sonoro Sphere will appear on the map.

Tips and tricks to defeat Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves

Lady of the Sea got a few moves in her pockets that she can use to decimate you. While she can be taken out easily with any proper team, she can stun you easily with her abilities. Let's take a look at how to defeat the Lady of the Sea boss:

Boss fight (Image via Kuro Games, SK Gaming)

The boss will unleash a wave of black tide that will push you back and stun you.

The boss can fly to mid-air and attack you with lasers. She will be invulnerable during this stage.

Look out for when the Lady of the Sea starts spinning. She will charge at you, and you will need to dodge this.

The Lady of the Sea can throw you up in the air with her swipe attacks. Dodge this to avoid getting stunned.

Team setups

The Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves has high Aero resistance, so avoid resonators of that attribute to take down the boss. Here are a few team setups:

Augusta, Shorekeeper, Yinlin

Carlotta, Zhezhi, Shorekeeper

Brant, Changli, Lupa

Phrolova, Roccia, Cantarella

Rewards for defeating Lady of the Sea in Wuthering Waves

You will get the following items by defeating her:

The Lady of the Sea echo

Abyssal Husk

Intimacy

Union EXP

Sealed Tube

Resonance Potion

Energy Core

Abyssal Husk is used to upgrade characters like Iuno in Wuthering Waves.

