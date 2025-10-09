Best weapons for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

The best weapon for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves must feature critical stats and ability enhancements. Galbrena is a DPS unit from the Fusion element that primarily uses Echo Skill DMG and Heavy Attacks to obliterate targets. There are quite a few 5-star and 4-star pistols in the game that she can use to become a powerful frontrunner.

Ad

This article explores some of the best weapons you can use to build the Resonator in Wuthering Waves.

Best weapons to build Galbrena in Wuthering Waves

1) Lux & Umbra (5-star)

The signature pick (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena's strongest weapon in Wuthering Waves, the signature pistol Lux & Umbra, increases her ATK by 12%. Dealing Echo Skill DMG provides a 24% Heavy Attack DMG Amplification for six seconds. Subsequently, launching Heavy Attack will enhance her Echo Skill DMG by 24% for the same duration. When both effects are active, her attacks will ignore 8% of the target's DEF.

Ad

Trending

The Lux & Umbra clearly enhances Galbrena’s damage sources and allows her to pierce through an enemy’s resistance.

2) The Last Dance (5-star)

An alternate 5-star weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

If you have Carlota’s signature pistol, use it to build Galbrena. The weapon provides a hefty CRIT DMG boost via the substat. She will further receive a 12% ATK boost from The Last Dance's passive.

Ad

Upon casting her Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, Galbrena’s Skill DMG will be enhanced by 48% for five seconds. Although the unique effect of The Last Dance isn’t quite useful for the Resonator, she can still benefit from the massive stat boost.

3) Static Mist (5-star)

Static Mist can be obtained from the standard banner (Image via Kuro Games)

Static Mist is available on the standard banner in Wuthering Waves. Therefore, it is quite easy to access and gets the job done. Equip the Pistol on Galbena, if you have one lying around, and level it up to get the 24.3% Crit Rate from the subsidiary stat.

Ad

The weapon’s passive will boost her Energy Regen by 12.8% and offer a 10% ATK buff. You should also be able to inflict sufficient damage with Static Mist.

4) Solar Flame (4-star)

The best 4-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Solar Flame is the 4-star Battle Pass exclusive weapon that Galbrena can use. It is equipped with a 20.2% CRIT Rate, which is sufficient to balance her overall stat. Dealing Basic Attack or Heavy Attack DMG will increase her ATK by 2.2% and grant a 2.2% Heavy Attack DMG Bonus for up to four stacks.

Ad

Heavy Attacks are one of Galbrena’s primary damage sources. Any weapon that buffs the ability will always be useful.

5) Relativistic Jet (4-star)

Accessible pistol for most Pistol DPS (Image via Kuro Games)

Relativistic Jet is the most accessible pistol for DPS units, and Galbrena can use it too.

Ad

The weapon provides six Resonance Energy to the wearer. The character also receives a 10% ATK boost. Galbrene can trigger the buffs by casting her Resonance Skill.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.