Wuthering Waves Phoebe voicelines about other characters

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is an Acolyte of the Order of the Deep in Rinascita. She is a very diligent and kind-hearted person but despite her profession, she is also pretty shy. Phoebe played a significant role in the Rinascita quest, where she also met other Rinascita characters. Since she is finally available as a playable character, Rovers can check out her profile to see what she has to say about others.

This article will cover all of Phoebe's voicelines about other characters in Wuthering Waves.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Phoebe build guide

Phoebe voicelines about Zani, Cartethyia, and other characters in Wuthering Waves

Brant

Brant (Image via Kuro Games)

Phoebe's voiceline about Brant reads:

"Mother once told me a story about an adventurer braving storms in search of freedom. When I saw Brant on stage, he reminded me of that adventurer, caring for naught while the ocean thrashes around him... Sometimes, I think Mr. Brant chooses to act out a life of equal parts comedy and tragedy."

Brant reminds Phoebe of the adventurer braving storms in search of freedom from the story she heard from her mother.

Roccia

Roccia (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's what Phoebe's voiceline about Roccia reads:

"Miss Roccia might appear ice cold, but at heart, I know she is a gentle and caring person. Her kindheartedness brings smiles to all those around her. And then there's her friend, Pero. I wonder if there's any chance Pero could also be my friend?"

Phoebe knows that Roccia is a gentle and caring person despite her ice cold appearance. The Acolyte also wonders if she could be friends with Pero, Roccia's Echo friend.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Roccia build guide

Cartethyia

Cartethyia (Image via Kuro Games)

Below is Phoebe's voiceline about Cartethyia:

"...I once dreamt of a black sea, with swells growing larger and more violent. Amidst the spray, the Blessed Maiden appeared-or at least I think it was her. Something in that swaying silhouette resembled her, yet it also felt so unlike her..."

Phoebe mentions that the Blessed Maiden who once appeared in her dream of a violent black sea resembled Cartethyia but at the same time, Acolyte feels that the silhouette also felt unlike Cartethyia.

Zani

Zani (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Here's what Phoebe feels about Zani:

"Not everyone in Ragunna worships the Sentinel. Certain Acolytes of the Order believe a person's worth is solely measured by their piety... But Miss Zani is brave and dependable, which just might be enough to overcome existing prejudices. After all, she's such a reliable and respectable person."

Phoebe feels Zani is brave and dependable and it could be enough to overcome the prejudice against those who do not worship the Sentinel.

