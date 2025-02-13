Phoebe build guide in Wuthering Waves: Best Echoes, weapons, and teams

Phoebe in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Spectro Resonator from Rinascita. She uses a Rectifier and is a pretty solid damage dealer. Like most other characters in the game, the Acolyte of the Order of the Deep is also F2P friendly and is easy to build, as she has a lot of good weapon options and a good synergy with some of the most accessible characters.

This article covers Phoebe's best Echo sets (Sonata Effects), weapons, and team comps for her best build in Wuthering Waves.

Best Sonata Effects for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

1) Eternal Radiance

Eternal Radiance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Eternal Radiance is the best Sonata Effect for Phoebe. The full 5-pc set provides a decent amount of Crit. Rate bonus and increases the character's Spectro DMG bonus.

Here are the stats and sub-stats to prioritize when farming the Echoes with Eternal Radiance Sonata Effect:

Cost 4: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

Cost 3: Spectro DMG Bonus

Cost 3: Spectro DMG Bonus

Cost 1: ATK%

Cost 1: ATK%

Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen, Basic Attack DMG Bonus

2) Celestial Light

Celestial Light (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Celestial Light is a great alternative Sonata Effect if you don't have a good Eternal Radiance. Equipping the full 5-pc gives a significant Spectro DMG Bonus, which can give Phoebe a good damage boost.

Listed below are the stats and sub-stats to prioritize when farming the Echoes:

Cost 4: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG

Cost 3: Spectro DMG Bonus

Cost 3: Spectro DMG Bonus

Cost 1: ATK%

Cost 1: ATK%

Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen, Basic Attack DMG Bonus

Main Echo skill for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

Nightmare: Mourning Aix and Jue (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

The Nightmare: Mourning Aix is the best main Echo for Phoebe when using the Eternal Radiance set. If you are using Celestial Light, you can go with Jue.

Best weapons for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

1) Luminous Hymn

Luminous Hymn (Image via Kuro Games)

Luminous Hymn is a 5-star Rectifier and Phoebe's signature weapon. It gives a good amount of Crit Rate bonus from the second stat. Furthermore, the weapon's passive significantly boosts the wielder's ATK, Basic, and Heavy Attack DMG against enemies affected by Spectro Frazzle, which is what Phoebe relies on to deal damage and makes it her perfect weapon in the game.

2) Stringmaster

Stringmaster (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is the best 5-star alternative weapon for Phoebe. Similar to her signature weapon, Stringmaster also gives a big Crit Rate boost from its second stat. In addition, the weapon's passive provides an All Attribute DMG bonus and increases the wielder's ATK.

3) Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Cosmic Ripples is another good 5-star option for Phoebe. It provides a ton of ATK to the wielder and grants a Basic Attack DMG bonus along with some Energy Regen.

Luckily, Cosmic Ripples is a permanent weapon, so it is more accessible than other 5-star Rectifiers.

4) Ocean's Gift

Ocean's Gift (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Ocean's Gift is the best F2P weapon for Phoebe. Its second stat gives a decent ATK% boost, which is nice. However, the main bonus comes from the weapon's passive which increases the wielder's Spectro DMG against enemies affected by Spectro Frazzle.

Ocean's Gift is an event weapon, so leveling up its Syntonization Rank is also easy.

5) Fusion Accretion

Fusion Accretion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Fusion Accretion is a 4-star Rectifier and a decent weapon choice as a stat stick since it gives a good ATK boost to the wielder.

Best teams for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

Phoebe, Rover, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Here are some of the best teams for Phoebe:

Phoebe + Spectro Rover + Shorekeeper

Phoebe + Sanhua + Shorekeeper

Phoebe + Sanhua + Verina

Phoebe + Mortefi + Baizhi

Phoebe's best team as of version 2.1 consists of Spectro Rover and Shorekeeper. That said, you can expect more team comps in the future when Kuro Games releases more characters.

