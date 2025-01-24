Wuthering Waves Roccia voicelines about other characters

Roccia in Wuthering Waves is a playable character from Rinascita. She is one of the active members of the Fool's Troupe and also its First Mate. Despite her position, Roccia is a shy character and does not meet people face-to-face that often. Regardless, she played a major role in the Rinascita main story and has multiple voicelines about other in-game characters.

This article will cover all of Roccia's voicelines about other Rinascita characters, including Brant and Zani, in Wuthering Waves.

Roccia's voicelines about Brant, Zani, and Carlotta in Wuthering Waves

Brant

Brant (Image via Kuro Games)

"Brant is the greatest captain in all of Solaris. At least, that's what he insists I say. But it's true, having him around really does bring out the best in us. His passion is infectious, and his belief in freedom is like the mast that keeps us all steady."

According to Roccia, Brant makes her call him the greatest captain in all of Solaris. That said, she also feels that he can bring out the best in everyone and his passion is contagious.

Carlotta

Carlotta (Image via Kuro Games)

"Leading a large family is like steering a massive ship. It requires immense effort to keep it on course. I have firsthand experience in managing a vessel, and I admire her energy and bravery in navigating this journey."

Roccia has firsthand experience in managing a vessel and knows that it requires immense effort to keep it on course. For that reason, she admires Carlotta's energy and bravery in her journey to lead the Montelli family.

Zani

Zani (Image via Kuro Games)

"Zani is the definition of a proper adult. Working with her is so easy, so comfortable, and I never have to worry about anything going wrong..."

Roccia believes that Zani is the definition of a proper adult and working with her is easy and comfortable as she doesn't have to worry about anything going wrong.

Phoebe

Phoebe (Image via Kuro Games)

"She's from the Order of the Deep. I don't know her very well, but… she was the first Acolyte to touch the box without getting bitten by Pero."

Roccia doesn't know much about Phoebe but reveals that the latter is only Acolyte of the Order who touched the box without getting bit by Pero.

