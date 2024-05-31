Wuthering Waves Scarletthorn locations and farming route

Scarletthorn in Wuthering Waves is a type of ore that players require to craft 3-star and 4-star weapons. While the former can be crafted using just ten of these ores, the latter requires over 150 of them. Scarletthorn can be found all across the open world in regions like Desorock Highland, Tiderise Cliff, Dim Forest, and more. That said, it may be beneficial for you to be aware of the efficient farming routes.

This article will guide players to all Scarletthorn locations in Wuthering Waves and list some of the best farming routes to gather this ore quickly.

Wuthering Waves Scarletthorne locations with farming routes

As displayed on the interactive map above, Scarletthorn can be found all across the vast world of Wuthering Waves and you can easily visit the marked locations to gather this ore. However, there are some areas where they spawn in a higher concentration making them ideal to farm this resource.

Here are the best Scarletthorn farming routes in Wuthering Waves:

1) Desorock Highlands

Desorock Highlands Scarletthorn locations (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

By teleporting to six different Resonance Beacons in the Desorock Highlands region, you can collect Scarletthorn from the seven farming routes highlighted on the map above.

Among them, the routes starting from the southwest corner Resonance Beacon and Withering Frontline Beacons will provide the highest yield of the ore.

2) Tiderise Cliffs

Tiderise Cliffs Scarletthorn locations (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

The areas surrounding Tiderise Cliff and Qichi Village also have some good Scarletthorn farming locations.

By starting from the region's Resonance Nexus and surrounding Beacons to follow the four routes marked on the above map, you can gather a bunch of ores.

3) Dim Forest

Dim Forest Scarletthorn locations (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Among all the other regions of the game, the area surrounding Dim Forest features the most Scarletthorn locations. Here you can follow a total of nine farming routes to collect plenty of this item, as shown on the above map.

Luckily, all the spawn points in this region are close to Resonance Beacons making it easier to reach them.

4) Whining Aix's Mire

Whining Aix's Mire Scarletthorn locations (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Lastly, you can visit the Whining Aix's Mire region to gather more Scarletthorne ores. There are three routes here, as displayed on the above map, which you can follow from the area's Resonance Nexus and the Beacons on the west and south.

Similar to Dim Forest, all the ore clusters here are fairly close to the teleport locations.

How to use Scarletthorne in Wuthering Waves?

Crafting location in Jinzhou (Image via Kuro Games)

Scarletthrone is required to craft several 3-star and 4-star weapons in Wuthering Waves. To do so, you must first visit the crafting location at Uncle Wei's shop in Jinzhou City.

Here you can use the ore and Standard Weapon Mold to forge the following weapons:

Guardian Sword (3-star)

(3-star) Guardian Pistols (3-star)

(3-star) Guardian Broadblade (3-star)

(3-star) Sword#18 (4-star)

(4-star) Broadblade#41 (4-star)

(4-star) Pistols#26 (4-star)

Depending on the rarity, you will need either ten or 150 Scarletthornes. Moreover, the Standard Weapon Mold needed for 4-star items can be obtained by defeating Scar, Bell-Borne Geochelone, and Crownless.

