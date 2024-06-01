Wuthering Waves Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest guide

Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II in Wuthering Waves is a Side Quest and the sequel of the Silver-hair Echo Trainer - I. After failing to impress Linghan in the first part of the series, Jingzhou is now looking to enhance the Echo you acquired earlier. To do so, you must complete one special Simulation Training by defeating all the mobs within the time limit. You will receive a few in-game items for completing the side quest.

This article will provide a complete guide on how to start the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves: Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest location and guide

Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II location (Image via Kuro Games)

Complete Silver-haired Echo Trainer - I Side Quest to unlock the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II sequel in Wuthering Waves. Talk to Chixia and Jingzhu near the Simulation Training area to start the second part. The latter has come up with a new method to train the Echos and you must complete the training.

Go to Instructor Yhan's training ground and complete the challenge

Complete the Simulation Training (Image via Kuro Games)

Interact with Yhan in the Simulation Training area to start the training. Complete the challenge by defeating all seven enemies within the time limit and claim the rewards before talking to Yhan one more time.

Also read: Wuthering Waves quest list

Talk to Jingzhu and upgrade an Echo to Level 15

Talk to Jingzhu and upgrade any Echo to Level 15 (Image via Kuro Games)

Head back to Jingzhu and interact with him. Next, upgrade any Echo to Level 15. Note that if you already have an Echo that is Level 15 or above, the quest will flow automatically to the next objective.

Visit Linghan with Jingzhu

Meet Linghan outside her house (Image via Kuro Games)

Finally, follow the quest navigation and meet Linghan with Jingzhu to help him in his second attempt at impressing the former. After a brief cutscene, the quest will end with another rejection.

You will get the following rewards for completing the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest:

Union EXP x150

Advanced Sealed Tube x3

Medium Resonance Potion x3

Shell Credit x12,000

Answer the call to start the final part of the series (Image via Kuro Games)

You will receive a call from an unknown contact as soon as you complete the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest. Answer it to start the third and final part of the series.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.

