Wuthering Waves Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest guide

Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II in Wuthering Waves is a Side Quest and the sequel of the Silver-hair Echo Trainer - I. After failing to impress Linghan in the first part of the series, Jingzhou is now looking to enhance the Echo you acquired earlier. To do so, you must complete one special Simulation Training by defeating all the mobs within the time limit. You will receive a few in-game items for completing the side quest.
This article will provide a complete guide on how to start the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II Side Quest in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves: Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest location and guide
Complete Silver-haired Echo Trainer - I Side Quest to unlock the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II sequel in Wuthering Waves. Talk to Chixia and Jingzhu near the Simulation Training area to start the second part. The latter has come up with a new method to train the Echos and you must complete the training.
Go to Instructor Yhan's training ground and complete the challenge
Interact with Yhan in the Simulation Training area to start the training. Complete the challenge by defeating all seven enemies within the time limit and claim the rewards before talking to Yhan one more time.
Talk to Jingzhu and upgrade an Echo to Level 15
Head back to Jingzhu and interact with him. Next, upgrade any Echo to Level 15. Note that if you already have an Echo that is Level 15 or above, the quest will flow automatically to the next objective.
Visit Linghan with Jingzhu
Finally, follow the quest navigation and meet Linghan with Jingzhu to help him in his second attempt at impressing the former. After a brief cutscene, the quest will end with another rejection.
You will get the following rewards for completing the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest:
- Union EXP x150
- Advanced Sealed Tube x3
- Medium Resonance Potion x3
- Shell Credit x12,000
You will receive a call from an unknown contact as soon as you complete the Silver-haired Echo Trainer - II quest. Answer it to start the third and final part of the series.
