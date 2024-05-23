Taoqi's ascension materials in Wuthering Waves will allow players to level up the 4-star Havoc Resonator. Taoqi will be an easy character to pull for those wishing to get Yinlin as she will be featured in Yinlin's banner as one of the three 4-star characters. Therefore, Taoqi has a high probability to be a Resonator that many players can have in their roster.

This article will cover everything they need to know about Taoqi's ascension materials as well as skill upgrade materials in order to have her at full strength while exploring the world of Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Taoqi ascension materials and skill upgrade materials

Taoqi uses five different materials that can be collected through various means during your exploration in Wuthering Waves. Listed below are the required Taoqi's ascension materials:

Shell Credit x2,200,000

Iris x60

Gold-Dissolving Feather x46

LF Howler Core x4

MF Howler Core x12

HF Howler Core x 12

FF Howler Core x 4

Upgrading Taoqi's skills is also important and should not be forgotten. This will ensure that she becomes a strong Resonator that can be utilized in combat scenarios. You can find the necessary Taoqi skill upgrade materials below:

Waveworn Residue 210 x25

Waveworn Residue 226 x28

Waveworn Residue 235 x55

Waveworn Residue 239 x67

LF Howler Core x25

MF Howler Core x28

HF Howler Core x40

FF Howler Core x57

Dreamless Feather x26

Where to find Taoqi ascension materials and skill upgrade materials in Wuthering Waves

Iris

Similar to Calcharo, Taoqi's ascension material also includes Iris. This flower can be found only in the Whining Aix's Mire. Additionally, 15 more Iris can be purchased in the Shifang Pharmacy which is located in the Jinzhou Main City.

LF/MF/HF/FF Howler Core

Types of Howler Cores needed for Taoqi's ascension and skill upgrade (Image via Kuro Games)

The LF, MF, HF and FF Howler Cores are required to ascend Taoqi various times as well as upgrade all of her skills. These materials are primarily obtained by defeating Tacet Discords. They can also be synthesized in the Synthesizer located in Jinzhou Main City.

Gold-Dissolving Feather and Dreamless Feather

Impermenance Heron and Dreamless (Image via Kuro Games)

Gold-Dissolving Feather and Dreamless Feather are the two boss drops that Taoqi utilizes. The former is used to ascend her while the latter is used to upgrade her skills.

The Gold-Dissolving Feather is dropped upon defeating the Impermanence Heron found in the Camp Overwatch of the Desorock Highland. The Dreamless Feather is obtained by defeating the boss Dreamless in Norfall Barrens.

Waveworn Residue 210/226/235/239

Waveborn Residues are required for Taoqi's skill upgrades (Image via Kuro Games)

As Taoqi is a Broadblade User, the four types of Waveborn Residues of varying qualities are required in order to upgrade her skills. These can be collected as a reward for completing the Forgery Challenge: Eroded Ruins. It can also be purchased in the Souvenir store.

