Wuthering Waves Lupa combat and other animations leaked

Recently, Wuthering Waves' drip marketing campaign teased Lupa, a 5-star Resonator coming in version 2.4. Her gameplay and animation leaks have appeared online with the patch’s closed beta. The previews from the test servers were shared by credible third-party sources like Mapleaf and Mero.

Ad

Players also got a glimpse at the Resonator’s interaction in the menu and idle form. This article will look closely at Lupa’s animation leaks in Wuthering Waves.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 2.4 closed beta and is subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Lupa’s combat and other animations in Wuthering Waves, according to leaks

The Wuthering Waves 2.4 drip marketing campaign has teased Lupa to validate her debut in the next patch. Since Kuro Games has launched the closed beta for the update, leak sources can share Lupa's animations. The preview coming in courtesy of Mapleaf shows the Resonator in action.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fans can spot Lupa wielding a broadblade in combat. However, the weapon transforms into a flagpole when she attacks the enemies, inflicting Fusion DMG. Her abilities, including the basic skill, have AoE properties, meaning she can hit multiple targets with a single strike.

Lupa can spin her weapon, striking opponents along the way, potentially using her heavy attacks. She can also activate her Resonance Skill twice, and both have a distinct animation. Tapping the ability once launches her above the ground. She can recast and hold the button to slam down, unleashing an AoE attack that deals Fusion DMG.

Ad

Also read: All active Wuthering Waves 2.3 redeem codes

Upon casting the Resonance Liberation, she can nuke enemies by projecting a wolf’s head. It appears that her attacks are enhanced for a while after casting her ultimate ability.

Ad

The above footage shows Lupa's animations within the menu. They have tranquil interactions, which goes against her aggressive gameplay. Lupa can be seen stretching her arms or flipping her special broadblade that loosely resembles a pike with a flying flag attached to it.

Lupa idles byu/MeaningAutomatic3403 inWutheringWavesLeaks Expand Post

Ad

She also has three idle animations, including the one where she hangs from her weapons. Fans can also catch Lupa staring at a hologram image of a city while in her idle state. In the third animation, she balances the pike on her shoulder until a dove perches on it.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.