Wuthering Waves Lupa Resonance Chain guide

Lupa is a 5-star Resonator in Wuthering Waves who serves as a potent sub-DPS for Fusion teams. She can buff the teammate’s damage via the Pack Hunt effect while being an aggressive damage dealer in combat. Her Resonance Chain can further boost her offensive and defensive capabilities.

While players can unlock the Sequence Nodes within the chain by summoning multiple copies of her, this can be a heavy investment. To help make things easier for players, this guide explores Lupa’s Resonance Chain and discusses the best Sequence Node.

All Wuthering Waves Lupa Resonance Chains

Lupa's Resonance Chain

The Resonance Chain of Lupa in Wuthering Waves unlocks the following passives with each Sequence Node:

Sequence Node 1 : Lupa recovers 10 Concerto Energy and gains 20% Crit Rate upon activating her Resonance Liberation. She also becomes immune to interruption when casting Dance With the Wolf: Climax.

: Lupa recovers 10 Concerto Energy and gains 20% Crit Rate upon activating her Resonance Liberation. She also becomes immune to interruption when casting Dance With the Wolf: Climax. Sequence Node 2 : Performing Fire-Kissed Glory, Heavy Attack - Wolf's Gnawing, Heavy Attack - Wolf's Claw, or Mid-air Attack - Firestrike gives a 20% Fusion DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 seconds, up to two stacks.

: Performing Fire-Kissed Glory, Heavy Attack - Wolf's Gnawing, Heavy Attack - Wolf's Claw, or Mid-air Attack - Firestrike gives a 20% Fusion DMG Bonus to all Resonators in the team for 30 seconds, up to two stacks. Sequence Node 3 : The DMG Multiplier of Intro Skill Nowhere to Run! increases by 100%. The Pack Hunt effect can be triggered without three Fusion Resonators. The Glory effect of Resonance Liberation will be modified, allowing teammates to ignore 15% Fusion RES of targets for 35 seconds.

: The DMG Multiplier of Intro Skill Nowhere to Run! increases by 100%. The Pack Hunt effect can be triggered without three Fusion Resonators. The Glory effect of Resonance Liberation will be modified, allowing teammates to ignore 15% Fusion RES of targets for 35 seconds. Sequence Node 4 : The DMG Multiplier of Dance With the Wolf: Climax increases by 125%.

: The DMG Multiplier of Dance With the Wolf: Climax increases by 125%. Sequence Node 5 : Lupa gains a 15% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 10 seconds after casting her Intro Skill.

: Lupa gains a 15% Resonance Liberation DMG Bonus for 10 seconds after casting her Intro Skill. Sequence Node 6: The damage dealt by Forte Circuit Dance With the Wolf: Climax, Resonance Liberation, and Intro Skill ignores 30% of the target's DEF. Additionally, the Resonance Skill Feral Fang restores 100 Wolflame points on hit, triggered once per 20 seconds. Forte Circuit Dance With the Wolf is replaced with Dance With the Wolf: Climax, which is performed when Lupa is not in Burning Matchpoint.

Which Lupa Resonance Chain is worth getting in Wuthering Waves

Lupa

Lupa is a potent Fusion sub-DPS who isn’t dependent on her sequence node to tackle opponents during combat. Hence, players can summon her weapon instead or save the Astrites for future characters. That said, her Sequence Node 3 is a good stopping point for those willing to invest more in the Resonator.

The passive removes the restrictions of the Pack Hunt effect, meaning Lupa can be paired with a companion outside the Fusion roster. Additionally, the ability to pierce through the Fusion RES of targets will bolster the damage potential of her teammates.

