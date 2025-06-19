Wuthering Waves Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event guide

The Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event has made a comeback in Wuthering Waves with the latest 2.4 update. This gameplay mode allows you to challenge a set of enemies with various modifiers activated to earn rewards such as Astrites. Being a limited-time event, the Virtual Crisis will be available till the end of version 2.4, July 7, 2025.

This guide will walk you through the Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event in Wuthering Waves.

How to play the Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event in Wuthering Waves

The Virtual Crisis event is available until July 7, 2025, and you must be Union Level 30 to play it. This combat game mode will test the might of your Resonators to survive the various conditions and modifiers you can select to increase or decrease the difficulty.

Go to the events tab and select the Virtual Crisis event from there. You will get a quest with the same name. Head to Ragunna City and talk with the Ku bot to start the event.

Everything to know about the Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event in Wuthering Waves

There are two types of challenges available in the Virtual Crisis event.

Crisis Trial

Select the set of buffs and debuffs (Image via Kuro Games)

Crisis Trial allows you to challenge various enemies on normal difficulty. You can select modifiers called Stress Modules that will allow you to ramp up the challenge.

Once you select them and proceed, you should be able to select the Support Modules, which will provide you with passive buffs. Each arena will give you a set of trial resonators suitable for that particular stage, which you can use if you lack any character or are yet to build them.

Disaster Trials

You will get trial resonators (Image via Kuro Games)

Disaster Trials are more challenging stages that will test your skills to the extreme. Like Crisis Trials, you can select Stress and Support Modules during each stage.

Note that the Disaster Trials will require you to complete certain challenges in the Crisis Trials stages to obtain more Stress Modules. You will need these to complete missions related to the Disaster Trials to unlock more rewards.

Completing the challenges will reward you with Matrix Crystals. You can exchange them in the event shop called Supply Station for items such as Tuners, Resonance Potions, and Astrites. The Virtual Crisis: Frontier Trials event in Wuthering Waves will last until July 7, 2025, giving you enough time to complete the challenges.

Note that, unlike the Peak of Prestige event, the Virtual Crisis is a limited-time game mode and won't be available when version 2.4 ends.

